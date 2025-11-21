Google Preferred
  Wion
  India
Red Fort blast case: Shaheen planned recruiting command centre, crowdfunded money to help carry out blast

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 14:59 IST
Delhi Red Fort blast Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Social media would have been banned for the women recruits so that they did not have access to it and thus remain focused on 'jihad'. A jammer was also planned to be installed in the building for this.

Shaheen Shahid, the woman arrested in the Red Fort blast case was trying to set up a recruiting command centre in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur in the garb of an NGO. She even contacted a few other NGOs for funding to her organisation that supposedly would have provided free education to the poor Muslim children and medical care.

The preparation to set up the NGO was going on for the last six months. According to Zee News that cited ATS sources, the building would have had ten large size rooms and a basement for which an appropriate size land was being looked into.

According to the report, social media would have been banned for the women recruits so that they did not have access to it and thus remain focused on 'jihad'. A jammer was also planned to be installed in the building for this.

The recruiters disguised as religious teachers were supposed to give lectures and instill radicalism and train the women in jihad. The women seeking training in Shaheen's NGO would have been given the name Muntajim.

The building other than having a medicine shop and school for Muslim girls would also have hostel accommodation so that the recruits could be trained comfortably.

In fact, these recruits themselves would have worked in the medicine shop and taught the students enrolled in the campus school.

Rs 20 lakh collected by Shaheen to carry out Red Fort blast

Notably, Shaheen had collected Rs 20 lakh through crowd funding to prepare explosives for the blast.

According to UP ATS, Shaheen has played a vital role in carrying out the blast. She was entrusted with the responsibility of financing the terror module.

The ATS is now trying to track those people who facilitated the digital transfers and who made those contributions.

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism.

