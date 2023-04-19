Reasons why Mizoram is the happiest state of India, here's what a recent study finds

India ranked 126th in the 2023 World Happiness Index and Finland ranked 1st in that index, following Nordic countries, such as Denmark and Iceland. But have you ever wondered which Indian state could be the happiest in the country? A recent study carried out by Rajesh K Pillania, a professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram, has declared Mizoram as the happiest state in India.

As per a report by ANI, the state has attained a 100% literacy rate and provides its students with opportunities to develop their skills and abilities even under challenging conditions. The report further noted that this state is the second one in India to have achieved 100% literacy.

Parameters of happiness index

"Mizoram's happiness index is based on six parameters including family relationships, work-related issues, social issues and philanthropy, religion, COVID-19's effect on happiness, and physical and mental health," the report said.

"A student of the Government Mizo High School (GMHS) in Aizawl, Mizoram, has had to face many difficulties since his father abandoned his family when he was young. Despite this, he remains optimistic and excels in his studies. He hopes to become a chartered accountant or appear for civil services exams if his first choice does not work out," the report said.

Reasons why Mizoram is India’s happiest state

The beautiful Northeastern state of Mizoram, which means the ‘land of Mizos’ topped the happiness index majorly because of its youth, which is highly motivated toward studies.

The report said that youth in the Mizo community, irrespective of their gender, tend to pursue financial independence from a young age and consider no task as too small. A very low incidence of gender discrimination can be observed within the state. This will encourage other states as well to focus on young children’s education at all levels.

The point to be noted is that despite the state having a high prevalence of broken families and working mothers, children are not wrong-tracked but want to gain financial independence as soon as possible.

Khiangte, a private school teacher in the state said, "When both genders are taught to earn their living, and neither is dependent on the other, why should a couple continue to live together in an unhealthy setting?"

According to students in the state, their teachers are not only educators but also their best friends, and they feel comfortable sharing anything with them without fear or shyness. This teacher-student relationship further encourages youth to study and boost their self-confidence.

Upbringing plays a crucial role in the happiness of Mizoram's youth, who live in a casteless society. Moreover, parental pressure for academic success is relatively lower in the region.

The rest of India can take Mizoram as an example and learn a lesson or two, which can be imbibed at different levels.

Mizoram: A role model

The Lawngtlai district of Mizoram once had the reputation of being one of the state’s most backward and disaster-prone areas. Years after, now this district is known for its concept of ‘Kan Sikul, Kan Huan’ (My School, My Farm).

The IAS officer of the district, Shashanka Ala introduced this programme when she realized that fruits and vegetables coming from Assam would often perish and not reach the locals. Due to this, children were being fed a poor diet, which led to the highest percentage of stunted children under the age of five in Mizoram.

To tackle this, Ala started this programme with the headmaster of schools. The headmaster grouped the children into various batches to ensure that every child got at least an hour of ‘Nutrition Garden; time every week.





