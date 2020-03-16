RBI will support Yes Bank by providing necessary liquidity if need arises: Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank of India would provide necessary liquidity to cash-strapped Yes Bank if such a need arises. He added the money of the depositors was safe at Yes Bank, and that they should not withdraw it in panic.

"A swift action has been taken by the RBI and the government of India. The moratorium on Yes Bank will be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm. And the new board of the Yes Bank will take over on March 26. Also, the bank's identity will be retained as a private sector entity," Shaktikanta Das said, while addressing the media in New Delhi.

Also Read: Federal Bank to invest Rs 300 crore in Yes Bank

He added, "I would like to convey to the depositors of Yes Bank, through you, that their money is completely safe and there is nothing to worry about. There is no reason for any undue worry," adding, "RBI will provide the necessary liquidity to the Yes Bank if need arises."

The RBI governor also said the Yes Bank is being credibly and sustainably restructured.

Das added that the Indian banking sector, including that of private banks, was sound and safe, and that State governments need not withdraw their money from private banks.

Finance Minister Sitharaman Nirmala Sitharaman had last week asked the RBI to report on the irregularities at the Yes Bank and the role of its leadership indicating a probe is on the way. The minister also assured that the employees' salaries would be protected for a year.

Also Read: Yes Bank crisis — Anil Ambani asked to appear before Enforcement Directorate