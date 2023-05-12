India: Rare Alligator Gar Fish found in Dal Lake of Kashmir

In a rare discovery, the Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) have discovered a rare kind of fish for the first time in Dal Lake. According to the experts, the fish is called an 'Alligator Gar' fish.

The Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) was cleaning the world-famous Dal Lake ahead of the G20 meeting since the venue is near the lake.

While the officials undertook the cleaning, they found the rare fish in the Dal Lake. The officials with the government said that the fish has a crocodile-like head and razor-sharp teeth.

The 'Alligator Gar' fish is native to North America.

"Our machines were carrying out de-weeding in Dal Lake and suddenly this fish appeared on the machine. For the first time we have seen such a type of fish which is known as the Alligator Gar. It was surprising for all of us, and no one had seen a fish like this which resembles the crocodile. Most of us were shocked. We are analysing the situation and we are seeking support from the fisheries department. We will see if there are more of these fish in the lake," said Masood Ahmad, an expert from J&K LCMA’s research and monitoring department.



(Image: Idrees Lone)

Social media is abuzz with videos of the rare fish 'Alligator Gar' being discovered in Dal Lake. The people in the valley and specially those who live on the Dal Lake have shown concern about finding a rare fish in the lake. Some of them even expressed concern and said that the fish could be an invasive species and a threat to natural aquatic life of Dal Lake.

"The Alligator Gar fish has been sighted for the first time in Kashmir. This fish is not harmful, but we don't have any research on it as this is the first time it has been seen here in the Dal Lake,” said Dr Farooz Ahmad Bhat, Dean at the Faculty of Fisheries, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology, Kashmir

This is not the first time that rare fish have been spotted in the Dal Lake. In 2016, a Grass Carp fish was found, while another was found in Manasbal Lake.

Government officials said that they will look into how and where has the fish come from and how long it has been here. Proper research will be carried out to determine how it reached the lake or whether it poses any danger to the local fish varieties in the Kashmir valley.

