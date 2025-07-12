/Ramayan in PAKISTAN? Timeless Hindu epic gets stage in Karachi | All you need to know

Ramayan, a Hindu epic about love and sacrifice, is all set to get a stage in Pakistan's Karachi. The Hindu Mythology story is being narrated via a play at The Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi from July 11 to 13. This is not the first time that the Ramayan has been narrated in Pakistan. In November last year, this epic got a stage at The Second Floor (T2F) in Karachi, the Pakistani news agency Dawn reported.

The play has been directed by Yogeshwar Karera and produced by Raana Kazmi. They are both part of a drama group called Mauj in Pakistan. The play, when first shown in November, was marked as a milestone in Pakistan's theatre history, the Pakistani journalist Sitara Arshad said in her report.

"The storytelling was sincere, the performances layered with restraint and nuance, and the stage, featuring dynamic lighting, soulful live music, colourful costumes and minimal yet evocative design, enhanced by the smart use of AI, heightened the acts without overwhelming anything," Sitara described her experience in her report.

The Pakistani journalist spoke to the director and producer of the play a few days before it was staged on July 11.

“I never once thought that staging the Ramayana would be a threat or disliked by anyone. This story has inspired me, and I wanted to bring my version of the Ramayan to life as a visual treat and grandeur it deserves. I genuinely believe Pakistani society is more tolerant than it’s often given credit for — and I was sure it would be well received,” Karera said, Dawn reported.

The cast

The producer, Raana Kazmi, is playing Sita, Ashmal Lalwany is playing Ram, while Samhan Ghazi will play Ravan in the play.