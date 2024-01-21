LIVE TV
Ram Mandir consecration: Ravan's village in UP to also worship lord Ram on Jan 22

New Delhi, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jan 21, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
Ravan's village in Uttar Pradesh called Bisrakh to also worship lord Ram on Jan 22. Photograph:(Others)
Bisrakh village in Greater Noida, known for worshipping Ravana, is preparing for the Ram Temple consecration. The Shiv Temple will install Lord Ram idols, while controversy surrounds Ravana worship.

As the entire country eagerly anticipates the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Bisrakh village in Greater Noida is making its own unique preparations for the event. Unlike other places, this village is known for worshipping the demon king Ravana and traditionally abstains from celebrating Dussehra. However, this year marks a significant departure from tradition as the villagers also plan to worship Lord Ram for the first time.

Reports indicate that the Prachin Shiv Mandir in the village will play a central role in the celebrations. The temple will install idols of Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Hanuman on the day of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Eleven priests are set to conduct various rituals, including a grand procession and devotional hymns, adding a unique touch to the festivities.

The unusual tradition: Not celebrating Dussehra

The absence of Dussehra celebrations in Bisrakh is rooted in the local belief that Ravana is their ancestor. A temple dedicated to Ravana stands in the village, honouring the demon king defeated by Lord Ram in battle.

Local residents consider Ravana their forefather, as his father, Vishrava, worshipped Lord Shiva in Bisrakh. The Ram idol, crafted from white marble sourced from Jaipur by Rajasthan artists, symbolizes a departure from the usual customs of the village.

Also watch | Ram Mandir: Light show using Teslas organised in Houston ahead of consecration

Simultaneously, events are planned at the Ravan Temple, known as Bisrakh Dham Ravan Janamsthali. Activities include a recital of Sunderkand and a yagya to commemorate the occasion. The temple priest, as cited by News9, noted that preparations for the grand event are underway, with decorations adorning the temple in anticipation. An idol of Ravana will also find a place beside the Ram idol, though this addition is scheduled for a later date, possibly around Dussehra.

(With inputs from agencies)

