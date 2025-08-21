/Rajya Sabha passes 'Online Gaming Bill' by voice vote amid opposition uproar

The Rajya Sabha passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill on Thursday despite uproar by opposition leaders in the House, which was cleared through a voice vote. The approval of the legislation in the Upper House was announced by Deputy Chairman Harivansh, along with subsequently adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes.

The bill was introduced by Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, which seeks to prohibit all types of online money games while encouraging eSports and online social gaming. The Upper House passed the legislation after turning down amendments suggested by the opposition, as per the HT report.