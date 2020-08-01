Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh passes away in Singapore

Amar Singh said that Aiyar has insulted several politicians in the past including, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha and Union Minister Uma Bharti. Photograph:( Zee News Network )
Singh, a former general secretary of the Samajwadi Party, was once known to be very close to party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh passed away in a hospital in Singapore on Saturday. He was 64.
Singh had gone to Singapore in March for surgery in a kidney-related illness.
Singh, a former general secretary of the Samajwadi Party (SP), was once very close to party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. However, in 2010 there was a fallout and Singh resigned from all party posts and was soon expelled.
He was a key leader in SP at a time when the party extended its support to Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2008, after the Communist Party of India pulled out from the government over a nuclear deal with the US.