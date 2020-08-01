Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh passes away in Singapore

Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh passed away in a hospital in Singapore on Saturday. He was 64.

Singh had gone to Singapore in March for surgery in a kidney-related illness.

Singh, a former general secretary of the Samajwadi Party (SP), was once very close to party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. However, in 2010 there was a fallout and Singh resigned from all party posts and was soon expelled.

He was a key leader in SP at a time when the party extended its support to Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2008, after the Communist Party of India pulled out from the government over a nuclear deal with the US.