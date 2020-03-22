Rajinikanth’s tweet urging people to support 'Janta Curfew' taken down for ‘spreading misinformation’

Actor Rajinikanth's clip urging people to support “Janata Curfew” on Twitter was taken down for violating Twitter rules on Saturday.

Actor-Politician Rajinikanth on Saturday urged people to participate in the `Janata Curfew` on March 22, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid COVID-19 spread in the country.

He took to Twitter and said, "I urge everyone to rise to the occasion and participate in the Janata Curfew by strictly staying indoors and practising social distancing."

Cautioning the public he said that Italy tried implementing similar nationwide curfew to prevent stage 3, but due to lack of support from the citizens, the efforts failed, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people to the pandemic.

"We don`t want such a crisis in India," he said.

He said that in this crucial time let us also remember and thank the selfless service of all the doctors, nurses and medical workers by participating in the nationwide appreciation and prayers at 5 pm on March 22.

As soon as the video was posted from his handle, many started calling out the video for spreading fake news.

Many raised questions about how staying at home for 12-14 hours can prevent the pandemic from going into “Stage 3” in India.

As a result, the tweet was taken down.

Rajinikanth’s profile tweeted an image with the text similar to his speech and added the YouTube link of the video.

Some Twitter users had also tagged the YouTube alleging that the actor had been spreading misinformation.