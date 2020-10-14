Rajinikanth to withdraw case against property tax after court warns of imposing cost

Actor Rajinikanth’s counsel has informed the Madras High Court that they would be withdrawing the writ petition challenging the Rs.6.5 lakh property tax imposed by the Chennai Corporation, upon the Raghavendra Marriage hall that he owns.

The actor had approached the court with regard to the property tax demand made by the Greater Chennai Corporation for the months April-September. The actor's counsel had stated that he had been regularly paying property tax for the marriage hall and that the tax was last paid on February 14.

His counsel had stated that once the pandemic broke out and lockdown restrictions were imposed by central and state government, Rajini’s marrige hall had remained vacant and was not rented out since March 24.

It was mentioned that the actor had cancelled all bookings at the marriage hall after March 24 (lockdown 1) and even refunded the advance money in line with government instructions. The actor stated that he was entitled to vacancy remission on property tax and that he had sent a notice in this regard to the corporation on September 23 and that there was no reply.

Responding to this, Justice Anita Sumanth warned the actor that costs would be imposed, for him having rushed to the Court, hardly ten days after he had sent a notice to the Corporation. It was also added that the actor ought to have sent a reminder to the civic body.

​Lawyers point out that in several cases, the courts have uniformly held that a waiver of taxes cannot be sought. It is also said that payment of tax is compulsory irrespective of pandemic or natural disasters.