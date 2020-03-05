Rajinikanth keeps fans guessing, says he is personally disappointed on an issue after RMM District secretaries meeting

After meeting the district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (his unified fans club Rajini People’s Forum) actor Rajinikanth said that he is personally disappointed about a certain issue, about which he would reveal later and that he was able to discuss a wide range of ideas with the functionaries and answer their questions.

On the meeting, he said, “After a year’s gap I have met the district secretaries, they had a lot of questions and I answered them all and we exchanged a lot of ideas. They are very satisfied. However, there is one issue that I am not personally very pleased about and I will reveal it later.”

On a meeting he had with the Muslim clerics and community leaders pertaining to the CAA and other issues, he said, “It was a very sweet meeting and we emphasized on brotherhood love and peace and they assured that they were ready to uphold these values. I offered them my support for the same.”

“I also suggested that it would be nice if the clerics met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issues such as CAA and that I would provide the necessary help, within my capacity.”

When asked about the possibility of Tamil Nadu’s political vacuum being filled by the Rajini-Kamal duo, the actor replied: “Only time will tell”. Out must be noted that 2021 will be the first election that will be fought in Tamil Nadu in the absence of iconic leaders J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

Rajini’s meeting with the district functionaries gains significance as the actor had always maintained that his aim was the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, with barely a year to go for the polls, there have also been rumours doing the rounds that the actor might float his party by mid-2020.

The elections in 2021 would prove to be a tough fight between the ruling AIADMK led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the Opposition DMK led by MK Stalin. With Kamal having floated his outfit in February 2018 and Rajini’s political entry being speculated, the race only gets more intense.