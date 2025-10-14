Rajasthan bus catches fire, killing 19, on Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Highway; PM announces ex-gratia

In a tragic incident, a private bus in Rajasthan caught fire on Tuesday (Oct 14), killing 19 people onboard. The bus was carrying 57 passengers and travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur, the police said. Local authorities said that they swiftly began rescue and relief operations upon receiving the information regarding the incident.

While travelling on the highway, smoke emerged from the rear portion of the bus, prompting the driver to stop it along the roadside. However, flames erupted within moments, trapping passengers inside.

Locals and passers-by rushed to aid for providing assistance and rescue efforts, and informed the fire department and police. The injured were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for treatment.

Initial probe suggested that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the bus, the police said. District Collector Pratap Singh directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for the injured. Helpline numbers were also issued. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma

State leaders, including Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, and BJP state president Madan Rathore, expressed sorrow over the devastating incident.

“The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to those affected by this tragic accident. Directions have been given to concerned officials for the proper treatment of the injured and to extend every possible help to the victims,” the chief minister posted on X.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh for the families of the victims.