Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP leading in 111 constituencies; Check party-wise results
Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: Vote counting for the elections held for a new Rajasthan Legislative Assembly commenced on 3 December 2023 at 08:00 am IST. The five-year tenure of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will end on 14 January 2024. Voting was held in 199 out of 200 constituencies of Rajasthan on 25 November 2023 in single-phased elections. The Election Commission of India has postponed the polls in one remaining seat.
Indian National Congress won the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018 with 100 seats, and Ashok Gehlot became the state's chief minister. Bharatiya Janata Party came second with 73 seats. The incumbent Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has the INC, Rashtriya Lok Dal and independent candidates on the bench, while the BJP, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Bharatiya Tribal Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are in opposition. INC currently holds 108 seats, while the BJP has 70 seats.
ECI will release the official results for the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on their website.
Exit polls for Rajasthan Assembly elections, by various agencies and new channels, will be released after 30 November 2023. Exit polls are surveys conducted among voters to determine how they voted in a specific election.
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Party-Wise Results
Here are the updated party-wise results for Rajasthan assembly elections 2023:
|Party
|Won
|Leading
|Total
|Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP
|0
|111
|111
|Indian National Congress - INC
|0
|72
|72
|Bahujan Samaj Party - BSP
|0
|3
|3
|Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - RLTP
|0
|2
|2
|Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP
|0
|2
|2
|Rashtriya Lok Dal - RLD
|0
|1
|1
|Independent - IND
|0
|8
|8
|Total
|0
|199
|199
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Leading Candidates
Congress Leading Candidates in Rajasthan Assembly Elections
|S.No
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Total Votes
|Margin
|Status
|1
|Suratgarh(4)
|Dungarram Gedar
|46229
|22093
|7/19
|2
|Raisinghnagar(5)
|SOHAN LAL NAYAK
|32923
|5232
|8/20
|3
|Anupgarh(6)
|SHIMLA DEVI
|61682
|26623
|10/18
|4
|Sangaria(7)
|ABHIMANYU
|47297
|16678
|8/17
|5
|Pilibanga(9)
|VINOD KUMAR
|50624
|26004
|7/21
|6
|Taranagar(20)
|NARENDRA BUDANIA
|42583
|7124
|7/19
|7
|Sardarshahar(21)
|ANIL KUMAR SHARMA
|40266
|4934
|9/22
|8
|Ratangarh(23)
|POOSARAM GODARA
|44249
|8415
|7/18
|9
|Pilani(25)
|Pitram Singh Kala
|36663
|5440
|13/24
|10
|Surajgarh(26)
|Sharwan Kumar S/O Gokal Ram
|51157
|14284
|11/25
|11
|Jhunjhunu(27)
|Brijendra Singh Ola
|57270
|22081
|16/25
|12
|Mandawa(28)
|Kumari Rita Chaudhary
|51070
|10533
|11/22
|13
|Fatehpur(32)
|HAKAM ALI KHAN
|50582
|18721
|10/18
|14
|Lachhmangarh(33)
|GOVIND SINGH DOTASRA
|23225
|2955
|5/24
|15
|Sikar(35)
|RAJENDRA PAREEK
|36697
|7218
|8/19
|16
|Danta Ramgarh(36)
|VIRENDRA SINGH
|39406
|2150
|8/20
|17
|Neem Ka Thana(38)
|Suresh Modi
|37965
|9954
|7/18
|18
|Shahpura(42)
|MANISH YADAV
|67589
|31982
|11/20
|19
|Chomu(43)
|DR. SHIKHA MEEL BARALA
|48528
|5256
|12/19
|20
|Phulera(44)
|VIDHYADHAR SINGH
|48727
|12886
|9/22
|21
|Jhotwara(46)
|ABHISHEK CHOUDHARY
|51654
|940
|10/23
|22
|Hawa Mahal(49)
|R.R. TIWARI
|70087
|18105
|12/19
|23
|Kishan Pole(52)
|AMIN KAGZI
|62297
|2350
|16/19
|24
|Adarsh Nagar(53)
|RAFEEK KHAN
|65425
|43425
|8/19
|25
|Bassi(57)
|LAXMAN
|42385
|5826
|9/21
|26
|Mundawar(61)
|Lalit Yadav
|54613
|20316
|10/20
|27
|Alwar Rural(65)
|Tikaram Jully
|62821
|16196
|12/22
|28
|Ramgarh(67)
|ZUBAIR KHAN
|39811
|23174
|7/22
|29
|Nagar(71)
|WAJIB ALI
|48610
|12360
|11/22
|30
|Deeg-Kumher(72)
|VISHVENDRA SINGH
|52100
|2136
|13/22
|31
|Baseri(77)
|SANJAY KUMAR
|42541
|1558
|9/16
|32
|Dholpur(79)
|SHOBHARANI KUSHWAH
|41864
|7208
|10/17
|33
|Rajakhera(80)
|Rohit Bohra
|36085
|9718
|6/17
|34
|Todabhim(81)
|GHANSHYAM
|34644
|20071
|6/20
|35
|Hindaun(82)
|ANITA JATAV
|53545
|22542
|11/19
|36
|Karauli(83)
|LAKHAN SINGH
|51492
|7310
|9/18
|37
|Dausa(88)
|MURARI LAL MEENA
|26921
|6910
|5/17
|38
|Gangapur(90)
|RAMKESH
|39570
|24175
|7/19
|39
|Bamanwas(91)
|INDRA
|27204
|10010
|5/19
|40
|Tonk(96)
|Sachin Pilot
|31498
|2767
|7/20
|41
|Deoli-Uniara(97)
|Harish Chandra Meena
|37839
|159
|9/24
|42
|Kishangarh(98)
|VIKASH CHOUDHARY
|32499
|2293
|7/20
|43
|Pushkar(99)
|Naseem Akhtar
|29595
|5385
|7/18
|44
|Nasirabad(102)
|SHIVPRAKASH GURJAR
|29275
|745
|8/21
|45
|Beawar(103)
|PARASMAL JAIN (PANCH)
|37223
|13853
|8/20
|46
|Ladnun(106)
|MUKESH BHAKAR
|45367
|1866
|8/18
|47
|Jayal(108)
|Dr. Manju Devi
|22150
|1977
|6/19
|48
|Nagaur(109)
|HARENDRA MIRDHA
|35027
|7706
|7/18
|49
|Parbatsar(114)
|RAMNIWAS GAWRIYA
|28573
|6405
|5/17
|50
|Pali(118)
|BHEEM RAJ BHATI
|39592
|406
|9/22
|51
|Bhopalgarh(126)
|GEETA BARWAR
|33925
|8742
|11/30
|52
|Sardarpura(127)
|ASHOK GEHLOT
|56573
|12438
|12/19
|53
|Jodhpur(128)
|MANISHA PANWAR
|38496
|1655
|10/18
|54
|Barmer(135)
|MEWARAM JAIN
|12994
|81
|4/26
|55
|Gudha Malani(139)
|COL. SONARAM CHOUDHARY
|32539
|9315
|8/28
|56
|Ahore(141)
|SAROJ CHOUDHARY
|27709
|2895
|8/24
|57
|Bhinmal(143)
|SAMARJIT SINGH
|72259
|5786
|12/18
|58
|Sanchore(144)
|SUKHRAM VISHNOI
|32234
|4682
|7/21
|59
|Raniwara(145)
|RATAN DEVASI
|29868
|7109
|6/24
|60
|Kherwara(151)
|Dr. Dayaram Parmar
|26718
|1509
|9/23
|61
|Salumber(156)
|Raghuvir Singh Meena
|26351
|1528
|9/25
|62
|Dungarpur(158)
|GANESH GHOGRA
|41685
|6632
|12/21
|63
|Ghatol(162)
|NANALAL NINAMA
|48541
|334
|14/26
|64
|Bagidora(165)
|MAHENDRA JEET SINGH MALVIYA
|41279
|15714
|10/26
|65
|Kushalgarh(166)
|RAMILA KHADIYA
|32077
|1357
|9/24
|66
|Hindoli(184)
|ASHOK
|38593
|12878
|8/26
|67
|Keshoraipatan(185)
|CHUNNILAL C.L. PREMI BAIRWA
|36713
|6149
|10/27
|68
|Bundi(186)
|HARIMOHAN SHARMA
|24677
|1536
|7/29
|69
|Pipalda(187)
|CHETAN PATEL KOLANA
|41032
|5334
|9/20
|70
|Kota North (189)
|SHANTI DHARIWAL
|44557
|1811
|9/20
|71
|Khanpur(199)
|SURESH GURJAR
|43622
|4769
|10/23
BJP Leading Candidates in Rajasthan Assembly Elections
|S.No
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Total Votes
|Margin
|Status
|1
|Sadulshahar(1)
|GURVEER SINGH
|47313
|14552
|10/17
|2
|Ganganagar(2)
|JAYDEEP BIHANI
|36676
|14681
|7/15
|3
|Nohar(10)
|ABHISHEK MATORIA
|39420
|128
|7/19
|4
|Bhadra(11)
|SANJEEV KUMAR
|63017
|1531
|11/19
|5
|Khajuwala(12)
|DR VISHWANATH MEGHWAL
|47115
|13773
|10/21
|6
|Bikaner West (13)
|JETHANAND VYAS
|42470
|7136
|8/18
|7
|Bikaner East (14)
|Siddhi Kumari
|32351
|2116
|7/19
|8
|Kolayat(15)
|ANSHUMAN SINGH BHATI
|59178
|27368
|13/24
|9
|Lunkaransar(16)
|SUMIT GODARA
|23000
|2050
|8/22
|10
|Dungargarh(17)
|TARACHAND
|32908
|11074
|9/22
|11
|Nokha(18)
|BIHARI LAL
|47144
|471
|12/24
|12
|Churu(22)
|HARLAL SAHARAN
|55436
|11521
|9/17
|13
|Sujangarh(24)
|SANTOSH MEGHWAL W/O MANOJ KUMAR
|24897
|650
|6/20
|14
|Nawalgarh(29)
|Vikram Singh Jakhal
|32595
|4516
|7/22
|15
|Udaipurwati(30)
|Subhkaran Choudhary
|40764
|9994
|11/24
|16
|Khetri(31)
|DHARMPAL
|50319
|5325
|15/21
|17
|Dhod(34)
|GORDHAN
|56034
|12783
|12/19
|18
|Khandela(37)
|SUBHASH MEEL
|53858
|16467
|9/18
|19
|Srimadhopur(39)
|JHABAR SINGH KHARRA
|56465
|11856
|12/18
|20
|Kotputli(40)
|HANSRAJ PATEL
|25671
|1030
|7/19
|21
|Viratnagar(41)
|KULDEEP
|47390
|12690
|10/19
|22
|Dudu(45)
|DR. PREM CHAND BAIRWA
|71458
|21941
|12/20
|23
|Amber(47)
|SATISH POONIA
|49230
|1680
|9/20
|24
|Jamwa Ramgarh(48)
|MAHENDRA PAL MEENA
|59791
|22478
|12/20
|25
|Vidhyadhar Nagar(50)
|DIYA KUMARI
|109239
|49928
|14/21
|26
|Civil Lines(51)
|GOPAL SHARMA
|39721
|3743
|8/18
|27
|Malviya Nagar(54)
|KALICHARAN SARAF
|52513
|17687
|11/19
|28
|Sanganer(55)
|Bhajan Lal Sharma
|46120
|10138
|8/22
|29
|Bagru(56)
|KAILASH CHAND VERMA
|72626
|29714
|11/23
|30
|Chaksu(58)
|RAMAVTAR BAIRWA
|46557
|20775
|10/20
|31
|Tijara(59)
|MAHANT BALAK NATH
|52717
|11689
|9/20
|32
|Kishangarh Bas(60)
|RAMHET SINGH YADAV
|58430
|3330
|13/20
|33
|Behror(62)
|Dr. Jaswant Singh Yadav
|47408
|12296
|12/18
|34
|Bansur(63)
|Devi Singh Shekhawat
|41632
|2063
|15/21
|35
|Thanagazi(64)
|HEMSINGH
|28785
|612
|7/18
|36
|Alwar Urban (66)
|SANJAY SHARMA
|68412
|9169
|14/19
|37
|Rajgarh-Laxmangarh(68)
|BANNA RAM MEENA
|17918
|395
|5/21
|38
|Kathumar(69)
|RAMESH KHINCHI
|30856
|2530
|7/18
|39
|Nadbai(74)
|JAGAT SINGH
|48048
|9280
|11/26
|40
|Weir(75)
|BAHADUR SINGH
|50179
|4122
|13/24
|41
|Sapotra(84)
|HANSRAJ MEENA
|65198
|33288
|10/19
|42
|Bandikui(85)
|BHAGCHAND TANKDA
|54502
|7375
|10/17
|43
|Mahuwa(86)
|RAJENDRA
|36365
|2411
|9/17
|44
|Sikrai(87)
|VIKRAM BANSIWAL
|39710
|5979
|8/20
|45
|Lalsot(89)
|RAMBILAS
|17420
|9478
|3/22
|46
|Sawai Madhopur(92)
|KIRODI LAL
|25383
|7060
|7/19
|47
|Khandar(93)
|JITENDRA KUMAR GOTHWAL
|55232
|5190
|12/20
|48
|Malpura(94)
|KANHAIYALAL
|30009
|8147
|8/22
|49
|Niwai(95)
|RAM SAHAY VARMA (REGAR)
|22040
|1600
|6/22
|50
|Ajmer North (100)
|VASUDEV DEVNANI
|27541
|8323
|6/15
|51
|Kekri(105)
|SHATRUGHAN GAUTAM
|37163
|5343
|7/20
|52
|Merta(111)
|LAXMAN RAM
|34450
|10355
|8/20
|53
|Degana(112)
|AJAY SINGH
|47169
|4675
|10/20
|54
|Makrana(113)
|SUMITA BHINCHAR
|32910
|4857
|9/19
|55
|Nawan(115)
|VIJAY SINGH
|48776
|11359
|8/18
|56
|Jaitaran(116)
|AVINASH GEHLOT
|41766
|9420
|14/23
|57
|Sojat(117)
|SHOBHA CHAUHAN
|37273
|11683
|9/23
|58
|Marwar Junction(119)
|KESARAM CHOUDHARY
|48739
|18941
|11/25
|59
|Bali(120)
|PUSHPENDRA SINGH
|35420
|6703
|8/24
|60
|Sumerpur(121)
|JORARAM KUMAWAT
|49734
|13945
|13/25
|61
|Phalodi(122)
|PABBA RAM BISHNOI
|33768
|8246
|8/19
|62
|Lohawat(123)
|GAJENDRA SINGH
|26288
|6966
|7/23
|63
|Shergarh(124)
|BABU SINGH RATHOR
|55678
|13572
|13/25
|64
|Osian(125)
|BHERA RAM CHOUDHARY (SIYOL)
|50439
|925
|9/19
|65
|Soorsagar(129)
|DEVENDRA JOSHI
|42101
|14541
|9/25
|66
|Luni(130)
|JOGARAM PATEL
|72097
|13426
|13/23
|67
|Bilara(131)
|ARJUN LAL
|30189
|3745
|11/29
|68
|Jaisalmer(132)
|CHHOTUSINGH
|60606
|12159
|10/20
|69
|Pokaran(133)
|PRATAP PURI
|33947
|12112
|6/22
|70
|Pachpadra(137)
|ARUN CHOUDHARY
|28897
|2606
|8/23
|71
|Siwana(138)
|HAMEER SINGH BHAYAL
|31696
|7566
|9/18
|72
|Chohtan(140)
|ADU RAM MEGHWAL
|34027
|800
|8/23
|73
|Jalore(142)
|JOGESHWAR GARG
|23227
|4646
|7/24
|74
|Sirohi(146)
|OTA RAM DEWASI
|43205
|8188
|8/21
|75
|Pindwara abu(147)
|SAMARAM
|67803
|18262
|16/18
|76
|Reodar(148)
|JAGSI RAM
|60525
|10418
|14/22
|77
|Gogunda(149)
|Pratap Lal Bheel
|25647
|6095
|6/21
|78
|Jhadol(150)
|Babulal Kharadi
|49270
|17891
|10/21
|79
|Udaipur Rural (152)
|Phool Singh Meena
|43803
|18123
|7/19
|80
|Udaipur(153)
|Tarachand Jain
|50937
|12533
|9/17
|81
|Mavli(154)
|Krishnagopal Paliwal
|35164
|3063
|8/19
|82
|Vallabhnagar(155)
|Udailal Dangi
|44038
|14669
|10/21
|83
|Dhariawad(157)
|Kanhaiya lal
|48729
|20647
|10/21
|84
|Sagwara(160)
|Shankarlal Decha
|22027
|5243
|7/22
|85
|Garhi(163)
|KAILASH CHANDRA MEENA
|24714
|6567
|7/28
|86
|Banswara(164)
|DHAN SINGH RAWAT
|33874
|1498
|11/29
|87
|Kapasan(167)
|ARJUN LAL JINGAR
|27700
|8086
|9/24
|88
|Begun(168)
|DR. SURESH DHAKAR
|49586
|19609
|9/25
|89
|Nimbahera(170)
|SHRICHAND KRIPLANI
|71440
|7047
|13/23
|90
|Bari Sadri(171)
|GAUTAM KUMAR
|43187
|1861
|10/24
|91
|Pratapgarh(172)
|HEMANT MEENA
|27748
|8631
|6/23
|92
|Bhim(173)
|Harisingh Rawat S/o Panna Singh
|31641
|11941
|7/22
|93
|Kumbhalgarh(174)
|Surendra Singh Rathore
|25445
|13042
|7/27
|94
|Rajsamand(175)
|DEEPTI KIRAN MAHESHWARI
|58038
|22475
|12/21
|95
|Nathdwara(176)
|VISHVARAJ SINGH MEWAR
|42478
|3923
|9/20
|96
|Asind(177)
|Jabbar Singh Sankhala
|35168
|5161
|10/22
|97
|Mandal(178)
|UDAI LAL BHADANA
|47589
|13211
|8/20
|98
|Sahara(179)
|LADU LAL PITLIYA
|64567
|31782
|11/20
|99
|Shahpura(181)
|LALARAM BAIRWA
|46174
|30514
|8/20
|100
|Jahazpur(182)
|GOPICHAND MEENA
|67666
|3567
|13/19
|101
|Mandalgarh(183)
|GOPAL LAL SHARMA
|37000
|12958
|7/20
|102
|Sangod(188)
|HEERALAL NAGAR
|49170
|10134
|11/21
|103
|Kota South (190)
|SANDEEP SHARMA
|67130
|8376
|13/19
|104
|Ladpura(191)
|KALPANA DEVI
|64000
|21901
|11/23
|105
|Ramganj Mandi(192)
|Madan Dilawar
|63345
|15372
|13/22
|106
|Anta(193)
|KANWARLAL
|37360
|274
|9/21
|107
|Kishanganj(194)
|LALIT MEENA
|43486
|9500
|9/21
|108
|Baran Atru(195)
|RADHEYSHYAM BAIRWA
|53683
|12674
|11/24
|109
|Chhabra(196)
|PRATAP SINGH SINGHVI
|31624
|3624
|10/22
|110
|Dag(197)
|KALURAM
|53276
|7585
|12/24
|111
|Jhalrapatan(198)
|Vasundhara Raje
|103010
|48489
|17/25
|112
|Manohar Thana(200)
|GOVIND PRASAD
|46230
|4147
|15/24
Leading Candidates From Other Political Parties
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party
|S.No
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Total Votes
|Margin
|Status
|1
|Khinwsar(110)
|HANUMAN BENIWAL
|27390
|3960
|6/19
|2
|Baytoo(136)
|UMMEDA RAM BENIWAL
|27988
|8721
|6/20
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Number of Constituencies
There are 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The Indian National Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 elections. But elections were cancelled in Ramgarh, a constituency in Rajasthan, due to which one constituency's seat remains vacant. In 2019, six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs joined Congress, taking the party's seats up to 105. Congress won two more seats in the by-elections held in October 2019. Later, in 2021, Congress won Dhariawad constituency by-polls, tallying their total seats to 108.
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Total Number of Candidates & Voters
The Rajasthan Assembly election results on 3 December 2023 will decide the fate of 1,875 candidates, including 183 female contestants. The ECI set up 51,507 polling stations in the assembly constituencies on the elections day.
Sardarpura is one of the key constituencies as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has won the seat since 1998. Vasundhara Raje, BJP candidate and former chief minister, contested from Jhalarapatan. She has been winning the seat since 2003.
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent in the elections held on 25 November 2023. It was marginally higher than the previous elections in 2018. Women voted more than men this time in the state assembly polls.
(This is a live updating copy)