Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: Vote counting for the elections held for a new Rajasthan Legislative Assembly commenced on 3 December 2023 at 08:00 am IST. The five-year tenure of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will end on 14 January 2024. Voting was held in 199 out of 200 constituencies of Rajasthan on 25 November 2023 in single-phased elections. The Election Commission of India has postponed the polls in one remaining seat.

Indian National Congress won the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018 with 100 seats, and Ashok Gehlot became the state's chief minister. Bharatiya Janata Party came second with 73 seats. The incumbent Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has the INC, Rashtriya Lok Dal and independent candidates on the bench, while the BJP, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Bharatiya Tribal Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are in opposition. INC currently holds 108 seats, while the BJP has 70 seats.

ECI will release the official results for the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on their website.

Exit polls for Rajasthan Assembly elections, by various agencies and new channels, will be released after 30 November 2023. Exit polls are surveys conducted among voters to determine how they voted in a specific election.

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Party-Wise Results

Here are the updated party-wise results for Rajasthan assembly elections 2023:

Party Won Leading Total Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 0 111 111 Indian National Congress - INC 0 72 72 Bahujan Samaj Party - BSP 0 3 3 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - RLTP 0 2 2 Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP 0 2 2 Rashtriya Lok Dal - RLD 0 1 1 Independent - IND 0 8 8 Total 0 199 199

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Leading Candidates

Congress Leading Candidates in Rajasthan Assembly Elections

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin Status 1 Suratgarh(4) Dungarram Gedar 46229 22093 7/19 2 Raisinghnagar(5) SOHAN LAL NAYAK 32923 5232 8/20 3 Anupgarh(6) SHIMLA DEVI 61682 26623 10/18 4 Sangaria(7) ABHIMANYU 47297 16678 8/17 5 Pilibanga(9) VINOD KUMAR 50624 26004 7/21 6 Taranagar(20) NARENDRA BUDANIA 42583 7124 7/19 7 Sardarshahar(21) ANIL KUMAR SHARMA 40266 4934 9/22 8 Ratangarh(23) POOSARAM GODARA 44249 8415 7/18 9 Pilani(25) Pitram Singh Kala 36663 5440 13/24 10 Surajgarh(26) Sharwan Kumar S/O Gokal Ram 51157 14284 11/25 11 Jhunjhunu(27) Brijendra Singh Ola 57270 22081 16/25 12 Mandawa(28) Kumari Rita Chaudhary 51070 10533 11/22 13 Fatehpur(32) HAKAM ALI KHAN 50582 18721 10/18 14 Lachhmangarh(33) GOVIND SINGH DOTASRA 23225 2955 5/24 15 Sikar(35) RAJENDRA PAREEK 36697 7218 8/19 16 Danta Ramgarh(36) VIRENDRA SINGH 39406 2150 8/20 17 Neem Ka Thana(38) Suresh Modi 37965 9954 7/18 18 Shahpura(42) MANISH YADAV 67589 31982 11/20 19 Chomu(43) DR. SHIKHA MEEL BARALA 48528 5256 12/19 20 Phulera(44) VIDHYADHAR SINGH 48727 12886 9/22 21 Jhotwara(46) ABHISHEK CHOUDHARY 51654 940 10/23 22 Hawa Mahal(49) R.R. TIWARI 70087 18105 12/19 23 Kishan Pole(52) AMIN KAGZI 62297 2350 16/19 24 Adarsh Nagar(53) RAFEEK KHAN 65425 43425 8/19 25 Bassi(57) LAXMAN 42385 5826 9/21 26 Mundawar(61) Lalit Yadav 54613 20316 10/20 27 Alwar Rural(65) Tikaram Jully 62821 16196 12/22 28 Ramgarh(67) ZUBAIR KHAN 39811 23174 7/22 29 Nagar(71) WAJIB ALI 48610 12360 11/22 30 Deeg-Kumher(72) VISHVENDRA SINGH 52100 2136 13/22 31 Baseri(77) SANJAY KUMAR 42541 1558 9/16 32 Dholpur(79) SHOBHARANI KUSHWAH 41864 7208 10/17 33 Rajakhera(80) Rohit Bohra 36085 9718 6/17 34 Todabhim(81) GHANSHYAM 34644 20071 6/20 35 Hindaun(82) ANITA JATAV 53545 22542 11/19 36 Karauli(83) LAKHAN SINGH 51492 7310 9/18 37 Dausa(88) MURARI LAL MEENA 26921 6910 5/17 38 Gangapur(90) RAMKESH 39570 24175 7/19 39 Bamanwas(91) INDRA 27204 10010 5/19 40 Tonk(96) Sachin Pilot 31498 2767 7/20 41 Deoli-Uniara(97) Harish Chandra Meena 37839 159 9/24 42 Kishangarh(98) VIKASH CHOUDHARY 32499 2293 7/20 43 Pushkar(99) Naseem Akhtar 29595 5385 7/18 44 Nasirabad(102) SHIVPRAKASH GURJAR 29275 745 8/21 45 Beawar(103) PARASMAL JAIN (PANCH) 37223 13853 8/20 46 Ladnun(106) MUKESH BHAKAR 45367 1866 8/18 47 Jayal(108) Dr. Manju Devi 22150 1977 6/19 48 Nagaur(109) HARENDRA MIRDHA 35027 7706 7/18 49 Parbatsar(114) RAMNIWAS GAWRIYA 28573 6405 5/17 50 Pali(118) BHEEM RAJ BHATI 39592 406 9/22 51 Bhopalgarh(126) GEETA BARWAR 33925 8742 11/30 52 Sardarpura(127) ASHOK GEHLOT 56573 12438 12/19 53 Jodhpur(128) MANISHA PANWAR 38496 1655 10/18 54 Barmer(135) MEWARAM JAIN 12994 81 4/26 55 Gudha Malani(139) COL. SONARAM CHOUDHARY 32539 9315 8/28 56 Ahore(141) SAROJ CHOUDHARY 27709 2895 8/24 57 Bhinmal(143) SAMARJIT SINGH 72259 5786 12/18 58 Sanchore(144) SUKHRAM VISHNOI 32234 4682 7/21 59 Raniwara(145) RATAN DEVASI 29868 7109 6/24 60 Kherwara(151) Dr. Dayaram Parmar 26718 1509 9/23 61 Salumber(156) Raghuvir Singh Meena 26351 1528 9/25 62 Dungarpur(158) GANESH GHOGRA 41685 6632 12/21 63 Ghatol(162) NANALAL NINAMA 48541 334 14/26 64 Bagidora(165) MAHENDRA JEET SINGH MALVIYA 41279 15714 10/26 65 Kushalgarh(166) RAMILA KHADIYA 32077 1357 9/24 66 Hindoli(184) ASHOK 38593 12878 8/26 67 Keshoraipatan(185) CHUNNILAL C.L. PREMI BAIRWA 36713 6149 10/27 68 Bundi(186) HARIMOHAN SHARMA 24677 1536 7/29 69 Pipalda(187) CHETAN PATEL KOLANA 41032 5334 9/20 70 Kota North (189) SHANTI DHARIWAL 44557 1811 9/20 71 Khanpur(199) SURESH GURJAR 43622 4769 10/23

BJP Leading Candidates in Rajasthan Assembly Elections

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin Status 1 Sadulshahar(1) GURVEER SINGH 47313 14552 10/17 2 Ganganagar(2) JAYDEEP BIHANI 36676 14681 7/15 3 Nohar(10) ABHISHEK MATORIA 39420 128 7/19 4 Bhadra(11) SANJEEV KUMAR 63017 1531 11/19 5 Khajuwala(12) DR VISHWANATH MEGHWAL 47115 13773 10/21 6 Bikaner West (13) JETHANAND VYAS 42470 7136 8/18 7 Bikaner East (14) Siddhi Kumari 32351 2116 7/19 8 Kolayat(15) ANSHUMAN SINGH BHATI 59178 27368 13/24 9 Lunkaransar(16) SUMIT GODARA 23000 2050 8/22 10 Dungargarh(17) TARACHAND 32908 11074 9/22 11 Nokha(18) BIHARI LAL 47144 471 12/24 12 Churu(22) HARLAL SAHARAN 55436 11521 9/17 13 Sujangarh(24) SANTOSH MEGHWAL W/O MANOJ KUMAR 24897 650 6/20 14 Nawalgarh(29) Vikram Singh Jakhal 32595 4516 7/22 15 Udaipurwati(30) Subhkaran Choudhary 40764 9994 11/24 16 Khetri(31) DHARMPAL 50319 5325 15/21 17 Dhod(34) GORDHAN 56034 12783 12/19 18 Khandela(37) SUBHASH MEEL 53858 16467 9/18 19 Srimadhopur(39) JHABAR SINGH KHARRA 56465 11856 12/18 20 Kotputli(40) HANSRAJ PATEL 25671 1030 7/19 21 Viratnagar(41) KULDEEP 47390 12690 10/19 22 Dudu(45) DR. PREM CHAND BAIRWA 71458 21941 12/20 23 Amber(47) SATISH POONIA 49230 1680 9/20 24 Jamwa Ramgarh(48) MAHENDRA PAL MEENA 59791 22478 12/20 25 Vidhyadhar Nagar(50) DIYA KUMARI 109239 49928 14/21 26 Civil Lines(51) GOPAL SHARMA 39721 3743 8/18 27 Malviya Nagar(54) KALICHARAN SARAF 52513 17687 11/19 28 Sanganer(55) Bhajan Lal Sharma 46120 10138 8/22 29 Bagru(56) KAILASH CHAND VERMA 72626 29714 11/23 30 Chaksu(58) RAMAVTAR BAIRWA 46557 20775 10/20 31 Tijara(59) MAHANT BALAK NATH 52717 11689 9/20 32 Kishangarh Bas(60) RAMHET SINGH YADAV 58430 3330 13/20 33 Behror(62) Dr. Jaswant Singh Yadav 47408 12296 12/18 34 Bansur(63) Devi Singh Shekhawat 41632 2063 15/21 35 Thanagazi(64) HEMSINGH 28785 612 7/18 36 Alwar Urban (66) SANJAY SHARMA 68412 9169 14/19 37 Rajgarh-Laxmangarh(68) BANNA RAM MEENA 17918 395 5/21 38 Kathumar(69) RAMESH KHINCHI 30856 2530 7/18 39 Nadbai(74) JAGAT SINGH 48048 9280 11/26 40 Weir(75) BAHADUR SINGH 50179 4122 13/24 41 Sapotra(84) HANSRAJ MEENA 65198 33288 10/19 42 Bandikui(85) BHAGCHAND TANKDA 54502 7375 10/17 43 Mahuwa(86) RAJENDRA 36365 2411 9/17 44 Sikrai(87) VIKRAM BANSIWAL 39710 5979 8/20 45 Lalsot(89) RAMBILAS 17420 9478 3/22 46 Sawai Madhopur(92) KIRODI LAL 25383 7060 7/19 47 Khandar(93) JITENDRA KUMAR GOTHWAL 55232 5190 12/20 48 Malpura(94) KANHAIYALAL 30009 8147 8/22 49 Niwai(95) RAM SAHAY VARMA (REGAR) 22040 1600 6/22 50 Ajmer North (100) VASUDEV DEVNANI 27541 8323 6/15 51 Kekri(105) SHATRUGHAN GAUTAM 37163 5343 7/20 52 Merta(111) LAXMAN RAM 34450 10355 8/20 53 Degana(112) AJAY SINGH 47169 4675 10/20 54 Makrana(113) SUMITA BHINCHAR 32910 4857 9/19 55 Nawan(115) VIJAY SINGH 48776 11359 8/18 56 Jaitaran(116) AVINASH GEHLOT 41766 9420 14/23 57 Sojat(117) SHOBHA CHAUHAN 37273 11683 9/23 58 Marwar Junction(119) KESARAM CHOUDHARY 48739 18941 11/25 59 Bali(120) PUSHPENDRA SINGH 35420 6703 8/24 60 Sumerpur(121) JORARAM KUMAWAT 49734 13945 13/25 61 Phalodi(122) PABBA RAM BISHNOI 33768 8246 8/19 62 Lohawat(123) GAJENDRA SINGH 26288 6966 7/23 63 Shergarh(124) BABU SINGH RATHOR 55678 13572 13/25 64 Osian(125) BHERA RAM CHOUDHARY (SIYOL) 50439 925 9/19 65 Soorsagar(129) DEVENDRA JOSHI 42101 14541 9/25 66 Luni(130) JOGARAM PATEL 72097 13426 13/23 67 Bilara(131) ARJUN LAL 30189 3745 11/29 68 Jaisalmer(132) CHHOTUSINGH 60606 12159 10/20 69 Pokaran(133) PRATAP PURI 33947 12112 6/22 70 Pachpadra(137) ARUN CHOUDHARY 28897 2606 8/23 71 Siwana(138) HAMEER SINGH BHAYAL 31696 7566 9/18 72 Chohtan(140) ADU RAM MEGHWAL 34027 800 8/23 73 Jalore(142) JOGESHWAR GARG 23227 4646 7/24 74 Sirohi(146) OTA RAM DEWASI 43205 8188 8/21 75 Pindwara abu(147) SAMARAM 67803 18262 16/18 76 Reodar(148) JAGSI RAM 60525 10418 14/22 77 Gogunda(149) Pratap Lal Bheel 25647 6095 6/21 78 Jhadol(150) Babulal Kharadi 49270 17891 10/21 79 Udaipur Rural (152) Phool Singh Meena 43803 18123 7/19 80 Udaipur(153) Tarachand Jain 50937 12533 9/17 81 Mavli(154) Krishnagopal Paliwal 35164 3063 8/19 82 Vallabhnagar(155) Udailal Dangi 44038 14669 10/21 83 Dhariawad(157) Kanhaiya lal 48729 20647 10/21 84 Sagwara(160) Shankarlal Decha 22027 5243 7/22 85 Garhi(163) KAILASH CHANDRA MEENA 24714 6567 7/28 86 Banswara(164) DHAN SINGH RAWAT 33874 1498 11/29 87 Kapasan(167) ARJUN LAL JINGAR 27700 8086 9/24 88 Begun(168) DR. SURESH DHAKAR 49586 19609 9/25 89 Nimbahera(170) SHRICHAND KRIPLANI 71440 7047 13/23 90 Bari Sadri(171) GAUTAM KUMAR 43187 1861 10/24 91 Pratapgarh(172) HEMANT MEENA 27748 8631 6/23 92 Bhim(173) Harisingh Rawat S/o Panna Singh 31641 11941 7/22 93 Kumbhalgarh(174) Surendra Singh Rathore 25445 13042 7/27 94 Rajsamand(175) DEEPTI KIRAN MAHESHWARI 58038 22475 12/21 95 Nathdwara(176) VISHVARAJ SINGH MEWAR 42478 3923 9/20 96 Asind(177) Jabbar Singh Sankhala 35168 5161 10/22 97 Mandal(178) UDAI LAL BHADANA 47589 13211 8/20 98 Sahara(179) LADU LAL PITLIYA 64567 31782 11/20 99 Shahpura(181) LALARAM BAIRWA 46174 30514 8/20 100 Jahazpur(182) GOPICHAND MEENA 67666 3567 13/19 101 Mandalgarh(183) GOPAL LAL SHARMA 37000 12958 7/20 102 Sangod(188) HEERALAL NAGAR 49170 10134 11/21 103 Kota South (190) SANDEEP SHARMA 67130 8376 13/19 104 Ladpura(191) KALPANA DEVI 64000 21901 11/23 105 Ramganj Mandi(192) Madan Dilawar 63345 15372 13/22 106 Anta(193) KANWARLAL 37360 274 9/21 107 Kishanganj(194) LALIT MEENA 43486 9500 9/21 108 Baran Atru(195) RADHEYSHYAM BAIRWA 53683 12674 11/24 109 Chhabra(196) PRATAP SINGH SINGHVI 31624 3624 10/22 110 Dag(197) KALURAM 53276 7585 12/24 111 Jhalrapatan(198) Vasundhara Raje 103010 48489 17/25 112 Manohar Thana(200) GOVIND PRASAD 46230 4147 15/24

Leading Candidates From Other Political Parties

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin Status 1 Khinwsar(110) HANUMAN BENIWAL 27390 3960 6/19 2 Baytoo(136) UMMEDA RAM BENIWAL 27988 8721 6/20

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Number of Constituencies

There are 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The Indian National Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 elections. But elections were cancelled in Ramgarh, a constituency in Rajasthan, due to which one constituency's seat remains vacant. In 2019, six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs joined Congress, taking the party's seats up to 105. Congress won two more seats in the by-elections held in October 2019. Later, in 2021, Congress won Dhariawad constituency by-polls, tallying their total seats to 108.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Total Number of Candidates & Voters

The Rajasthan Assembly election results on 3 December 2023 will decide the fate of 1,875 candidates, including 183 female contestants. The ECI set up 51,507 polling stations in the assembly constituencies on the elections day.

Sardarpura is one of the key constituencies as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has won the seat since 1998. Vasundhara Raje, BJP candidate and former chief minister, contested from Jhalarapatan. She has been winning the seat since 2003.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent in the elections held on 25 November 2023. It was marginally higher than the previous elections in 2018. Women voted more than men this time in the state assembly polls.