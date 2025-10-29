/'Tell Modi to dance, he’ll dance for votes': Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar remark triggers BJP outrage

During a rally on October 29, 2025 (Wednesday) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scurrilous attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a joint address alongside RJD leader and the Chief Ministerial face Tejaswi Yadav, Gandhi said,“If you tell Narendra Modi to dance in exchange for your votes, he will dance on stage.”

“They are engaged in stealing your votes. Because they want to end this election disease. I am telling you, they stole elections in Maharashtra, they stole elections in Haryana, and they will try their best in Bihar,”said Gandhi.

He also accused the Nitish Kumar ruled alliance government to be ‘remote-controlled’ from Delhi. BJP also responded sharply. Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Gandhi’s comments “local goon” language and accused him of insulting everyone who voted for Modi.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also pointed out the hypocrisy of Narendra Modi, as he got a special pool made for himself while other devotees prayed in the polluted Yamuna in Delhi.

"Narendra Modi went to bathe in his swimming pool. He has nothing to do with the Yamuna. He has nothing to do with Chhath Puja. He just wants your vote" said Rahul Gandhi.

The tempo is soaring higher as the Bihar Assembly election is approaching. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ialong with his oratory skills is famous for his flair of theatrics. During the 2024 General Assembly election Modi becomes visibly emotional and shed tears on record, remembering his mother and to connect viewers to his personal struggle.

Beyond the theatrics of "dance for votes", Gandhi’s speech also referenced contested topics like paper-leaks in Bihar, industrial land deals, and governance failures. BJP will likely use this to seize on the popular support by portraying Congress against the ordinary voters. While Rahul Gandhi will be hoping to appeal to voters apathy and cynicism, especially the first time voters.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also pointed out the hypocrisy of Narendra Modi, as he got a special pool made for himself while other devotees prayed in the polluted Yamuna in Delhi.

"Narendra Modi went to bathe in his swimming pool. He has nothing to do with the Yamuna. He has nothing to do with Chhath Puja. He just wants your vote," said Rahul Gandhi.

The tempo is soaring higher as the Bihar Assembly election is approaching. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his oratory skills, is famous for his flair for theatrics. During the 2024 General Assembly election, Modi became visibly emotional and shed tears on record, remembering his mother and connecting viewers to his personal struggle.