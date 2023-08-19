Rahul Gandhi embarks on bike ride journey to Pangong Lake

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drove to Pangong Lake in Ladakh on Saturday (19 August), to mark his father, former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary on August 20.

Taking to social media platform, he shared his pictures along with the caption, "On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world."

The official handle of Congres also shared some pictures of his ride on X. "Upwards and onwards - Unstoppable!" the caption of the post read.

This is the Congress leader's very first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, after Articles 370 and 35 (A) were abrogated on August 5, 2019.

Gandhi arrived in Leh to commence his two-day visit to the Union Territory on Thursday (August 17) but his tour was extended till August 25, news agency ANI reported citing party sources said.

On Friday (August 18), he interacted with the youth of Leh. The sources further added that the Congress leader is set to watch a football match there.

His visit comes ahead of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections which are scheduled to take place on August 25.

Will Rahul Gandhi contest from Amethi?

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, Ajay Rai, after making claims that Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, on Saturday (August 19), said that the Amethi residents consider him as a part of their family as he fulfilled all his promises.

“The people of Amethi consider him (Rahul Gandhi as their family because he fulfilled the promises. Rahul Gandhi has connected with local people by doing the Bharat jodo yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and people now believe that it is the Gandhi family who understands our problems and concerns. The people want Congress to come into power."

“In 2019, Smriti Irani had said that if you press the BJP button in the election, you will get 13 rupees per kilo of sugar. People of Amethi are still looking for that sugar. Who has eaten it?” Rai said.

Gandhi was defeated in the 2019 general elections by BJP's Smriti Irani.

