/Rahul Gandhi cites ex-Army chief’s ‘unpublished book’ on India-China rift; BJP objects — What happened

Chaos erupted in the Lok Sabha as Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke in the Parliament on Monday (Feb 2) during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address debate. He was interrupted several times by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah as he quoted from an “unpublished book” allegedly by former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane as quoted by a magazine. Rahul Gandhi said that the unpublished book shed light on India and China's Doklam standoff and exposes the lies by the ruling government. The LoP was stopped by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from speaking about the said book.
What happened in Lok Sabha?
Speaking in Hindi in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said he wanted to speak on India-China relations, to which Om Birla said that he wanted the LoP to speak about the President's Address. Rahul Gandhi asked the Chair to clarify which specific rule barred discussion on India’s ties with China. After several warnings when Rahul Gandhi shifted gears and slammed the Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Om Birla responded by saying that allegations against any particular leader inside the House is not allowed. To this, Rahul Gandhi said that BJP leaders questioned their nationalism. Amit Shah interrupted him and said that BJP leaders spoke about the failures of previous governments but never questioned their character and nationalistic feeling. As ruckus continued, Om Birla adjourned the lower House till 3pm.
How BJP leaders reacted
In a sharp rebuttal of Rahul Gandhi's statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah confronted him and said that he should not put “unverified" information in the Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “He should not be allowed to speak on this… I want that LoP, Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi), should present before the House the book he is quoting from, because the book he is referring to has not been published." Appealing to Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, “The House runs on the basis of rules, if LoP is not following the rules, then we should also discuss what should be the next step. I request Rahul Gandhi ji to teach other members of Opposition how House functions and what rules should be followed.”