/'Jailing youth is cowardice act': Rahul Gandhi backs jailed CJP leaders in first public show of support

In the first public display of support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed the arrest of the group's leaders for protesting at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning. The support evoked a prompt thank you message from the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were on Wednesday morning remanded to five-day judicial custody for trespassing at Jantar Mantar after the Centre denotified it as a protest site.

"Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice," Rahul Gandhi posted on X on Wednesday morning. "Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights."

Indicating that the Congress will also fight the Centre's move to denotify Jantar Mantar as a protest site, Rahul Gandhi added that people will reclaim it.

"Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it," he stated.

This comes amid questions over Rahul Gandhi avoiding sharing the stage with the CJP leadership earlier in July and also during the latest protest. To dispel the narrative, Rahul Gandhi had AISA leader Neha Bora walking with him and Priyanka Gandhi during the march in Delhi on Monday. She was also invited to Gandhi's tea party on Tuesday along with several other civil society groups. The CJP, however, was not invited to the gathering.



Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were placed under preventive arrest for trespassing at Jantar Mantar, were sent to five days of judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail on Wednesday.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Rahul Gandhi for the show of support.