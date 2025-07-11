/Radhika Yadav murder: Tennis player was preparing surprise for her mother when father shot her - Shocking details emerge

Radhika Yadav, the 25-year-old Tennis player, was cooking something special for her mother when her father brutally shot her on Thursday (July 10) at their home in Gurugram. As the probe continues, shocking details emerge about the horrific incident. Deepak Yadav, 49, shot the national-level tennis player and confessed to the murder when the police arrived.

Radhika used to live with her father, mother and her brother. The incident happened around 2 pm when she was alone in the kitchen on the first floor, preparing something special for her mother.

Deepak shot at least five gunshots, three of which hit Radhika in the bag, killing her on the spot.

Radhika's mother, Manju Yadav, was unwell and resting in her room on the ground floor when the incident occurred. Only Radhika and her father were on the first floor when Deepak killed her daughter.

Manju said that she ran to the first floor after she heard the gunshots. She added that it sounded like a pressure cooker blast.

Why did Radhika's father kill her?

Radhika's father Deepak Yadav was upset about his daughter's tennis academy, according to a Gurugram Police spokesperson. Despite his attempts to ask her daughter to shut the academy, Radhika didn't.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep told IANS news agency, that Radhika was running the academy, going against her father's wish.

After shooting her daughter, Deepak confessed to the crime. Following this, the Gurugram Police arrested him. As he made the confession, Deepak said that he was disturbed by the villagers' taunts that he was living on his daughter's income. And due to frustration, he killed her.

As the police arrested him, they also found a 32-bore license revolver which Deepak allegedly used to kill his daughter.

Who was Radhika Yadav?

The 25-year-old Radhika was a popular name in Indian women's doubles tennis.