/Radhika Yadav case: What triggered the murder? Music video emerges in tennis star’s killing

In the wake of multiple questions regarding what drove Deepak Yadav to kill his daughter Radhika Yadav, a music video of the national-level tennis player has surfaced, revealing yet another line to the murder mystery which has evoked outrage amongst the sports fraternity. Although Gurugram police said that the main cause was a long-standing conflict between Radhika, 25, and her father regarding the tennis academy that she was operating, her appearance in a music video and increasing social media use contributed to tensions within the household.

The music video, "Karwaan" by INAAM artist, came out last year. Made by one Zeeshan Ahmad, the video was released on LLF Records. The music video has Radhika and INAAM for a few romantic moments. On Thursday (July 10), Radhika was killed by her father at the family residence in Sushant Lok area of Gurugram.

Police sources said that after an injury, which she sustained two years ago, prevented her from pursuing a tennis career, Radhika wanted to become an influencer on social media. She would regularly make and post reels on Instagram. Deepak was agitated about her daughter's social media activity and even requested that she remove the reels. He was also not pleased about Radhika's operation of the tennis academy and her increasing popularity and financial independence.

Deepak, who is arrested, is from Wazirabad. He confessed to the police that he had killed his daughter because he was upset over villagers teasing him for being dependent on his daughter's earnings. It aggravated him.

What happened on July 10?

On Thursday (July 10), while Radhika was cooking for her mother on her birthday in the kitchen, Deepak fired five shots from a .32 bore licenced revolver. Three of the bullets pierced Radhika's back and killed her on the spot. An FIR was filed on the complaint of Radhika's uncle, Kuldeep Yadav.

Radhika's mother, Manju Yadav, was present on the same floor when the incident took place. Their son, Dheeraj, was not at home during the incident. At first, Radhika's mother refused to give her statement to the police. She subsequently said that she was lying in her room with a fever when the incident happened and described the sound as being that of a "pressure cooker blast". She further added that Radhika was a good character and never brought any disrepute to the family.