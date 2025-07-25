/Rabri Devi alleges life threat to son Tejashwi Yadav from BJP, party says, 'entire Bihar is scared of...'

Former chief minister of Bihar, Rabri Devi, alleged that her son and the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has a threat of life from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) ahead of the assembly election in the Indian state. Devi claimed that Yadav, the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, had been through four assassination attempts and that his life was under severe threat.

“BJP and JD (U) are conspiring... We know who is behind it,” she said outside the state legislative council.

After this, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha accused RJD members of instilling fear and hooliganism, reminiscent of their "jungle raaj." He said that the Yadav family should give a statement in writing about the threat.

"Those who think they are not safe, they should give it in writing, though they have complete security. They have the facilities of two former CMs and are still afraid. The entire Bihar is scared of their (RJD) own people... There is no need to be scared, full security will be provided by the government... Their (RJD) people speak the language of hooliganism that is taught in the school of their jungle raaj..." Sinha said.

Moreover, the State BJP chief Dilip Kumar Jaiswal dismissed the allegations and called it baseless and politically motivated.

Boycott the Bihar elections?

This came after Yadav said on Thursday (July 24) that the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar could boycott the assembly elections scheduled for later this year. Reacting to the Special Intensive Revision row, Yadav said, “We are keeping the option of boycotting Bihar assembly polls open." His statement came amid the controversy on the Election Commission’s voter roll revision in Bihar.