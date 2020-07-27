Quarantine facility for Kolkata Police personnel at iconic Eden Gardens ready, to be operational soon

Quarantine facility for Kolkata Police personnel at the iconic Eden Gardens got ready on Monday. Several beds have been lined up under the galleries of blocks E and F.

According to the officials of Kolkata Police, the facility will be made operational soon.

“The Police Authorities have set up quarantine facilities under galleries of E and F Blocks at present. The facility is expected to be operational soon. We have also allowed them to use our Mini Hospital Area in F Block which would be used by Doctors who would be monitoring those in quarantine,” said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

#Watch: Quarantine facility for Kolkata Police personnel under the galleries of Block E & F at Eden Gardens ready. Facility is expected to be operational soon @ZeeNews #KolkataPolice #EdenGardens pic.twitter.com/BZ3a93Z9Rj — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) July 27, 2020 ×

Kolkata Police authorities had requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to allow them to use the space under the galleries to set up a quarantine facility for their personnel.

Later, a meeting was held between Kolkata Police officials and CAB officials on July 10 and thereafter a joint inspection was undertaken at Eden Gardens. Among the CAB office bearers, Avishek Dalmiya and Snehasish Ganguly (Hony. Secretary, CAB) were present during the inspection.

While the facility under the galleries of blocks E and F are ready, more beds will added to the galleries under the blocks G and H over the next few days.

On the other hand, the groundsmen and other staff of Eden Gardens and CAB would be shifted to the dormitories and other safer spaces in B, C, K and L blocks inside the stadium, away from the quarantine facility.

