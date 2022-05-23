Quad Summit 2022: Action-packed schedule for PM Modi in Japan

When the Prime Minister of a country visits another country, it's usually fascinating to see how the local press covers his visit. We Indians are likewise more interested in hearing what the Japanese press and editorial boards have to say about our country and Prime Minister.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a jam-packed schedule for his visit to Japan.

On Narendra Modi's visit, the Japan Times carried a two-page piece headlined "Indian Prime Minister's Special Visits."

He has several engagements planned for the day in Japan.

Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will work for an inclusive and flexible Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Trust, Transparency, and Timeliness are key, the PM added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Tokyo to participate in Quad summit, said that he sees Japan as an indispensable partner' in India's continuing transformation, asserting that New Delhi's speed and scale combined with ease of doing business, attractive incentives, bold reforms and ambitious plans create unmatched opportunities for Japanese businesses.This comes ahead of a bilateral meeting of PM Modi with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. This will be their second meeting in two months.

The Quad summit will focus on strengthening collaboration among the important grouping's members and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

When he arrived in Tokyo, PM Modi was greeted warmly by the Indian diaspora at the hotel where he would be staying during his visit. The prime minister had meetings with Nobuhiro Endo, Chairman of NEC Corporation; Tadashi Yanai, President and CEO of UNIQLO; Osamu Suzuki, Adviser of Suzuki Motor Corporation, and Masayoshi Son, Board Director of Softbank Group Corporation on that day.

