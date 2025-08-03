/Puri Burn Case: Police makes new revelation after teen's death, says no one involved

A teenage girl, who was allegedly abducted in India's Odisha and set on fire, succumbed to her burn injury while undergoing treatment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Saturday (Aug 3), informed Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. Soon after the news came to light the Odisha police claimed that no other person was involved in the incident. While the victim's father came out with a video on social media claiming that her daughter was suffering from mental illness which forced her to take her life.

The police is yet to clarify on how the girl "caught" fire.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment," said the Odisha police on X.

However, the FIR registered by the victims mother at the Balanga police station on July 19 says that three people abducted the girl, poured an inflammable substance on her and set her on fire.

The 15-year-old girl who was allegedly set on fire by three unidentified miscreants in Puri district a fortnight ago, was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar with 75% burn injuries and airlifted to Delhi AIIMS a day later.

Immediately after the incident Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi vowed strict action against the culprit.