/Punjab police foil Lawrence Bishnoi gang's murder plots, arrest operative

The Punjab police's counter-intelligence unit has foiled target-killing plots allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and arrested a key operative of the crime syndicate. The police said in a press statement that the arrested individual, Himanshu Sood of Phagwara, was planning murders at the behest of Dubai-based gangster Namit Sharma, who is a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

"In a breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence Jalandhar, foils a target killing plot orchestrated by Lawrence Bishnoi gang and apprehends a key operative, Himanshu Sood r/o Phagwara, Kapurthala," the Punjab DGP wrote on X.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused was acting on the directions of Dubai, UAE-based Namit Sharma, who is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi," he added.

The police said Sood fired at a hotelier in Haridwar and was also planning to eliminate two people in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

"Recently, Himanshu Sood, along with his other gang members, fired gunshots at a hotelier in Haridwar on the directions of Namit Sharma and was further tasked to eliminate the other 2 targets in Madhya Pradesh and Kapurthala, respectively," he said.

The police said that by arresting the man, they had averted a serious threat to public safety.

"Backed by human intelligence and technical inputs, the team successfully dismantled this targeted killing module, averting a serious threat to public safety," he added.

Sood's arrest marks another significant step in the ongoing crackdown on gangster networks with international linkages, the officer said.

They have recovered weapons and ammunition from the gangster.

"Recovery: 2 pistols (one .30 bore PX3 Pistol with 04 live cartridges and one .32 Pistol with 3 live cartridges)," he detailed.

The police have registered an FIR in Amritsar and are investigating the case.

"An FIR has been registered at PS SSOC Amritsar, and further investigation is underway to identify other associates and establish forward and backward linkages," he said.

"The Punjab police remains committed to neutralizing organized crime and safeguarding public peace," he added.