Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal finally ended his indefinite hunger strike on Sunday.

Dallewal, who is in his 70s and is cancer-stricken, had started his fast unto death on November 26 last year to press for various demands of farmers, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

Advertisment

Dallewal announced that he was ending his indefinite fast at a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ organised at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab.

“You (farmers) all have asked me to end the fast unto death. I am indebted to you for taking care of the agitation. I respect your sentiments. I accept your order,” said Dallewal while addressing the farmers.

Also Read | 'Always write letters to me & sign off in English, where's Tamil pride,' PM Modi takes jibe at MK Stalin

On Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu had appealed to Dallewal to end his fast.

Advertisment

Dallewal is a senior leader of a joint forum of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

After the Centre invited the farmer leaders for talks in January, Dallewal started taking medical aid at the Khanauri protest site but did not end his fast.

Also Read | Why is Rahul Gandhi opposing offshore mining? Economic benefits vs politics

Advertisment

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said in a post on X, “The ongoing dialogue between the representatives of the Government of India and the representatives of farmers’ organisations regarding their demands is continuing. Farmer leader Shri Jagjit Singh Dallewal has now returned from hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery. We also request him to end his hunger strike and we will meet with the representatives of the farmers' organisations for talks at 11 am on May 4 as per the already decided date."

भारत सरकार के प्रतिनिधियों और किसान संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों के बीच उनकी मांगों को लेकर चल रहा बातचीत का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है।



किसान नेता श्री जगजीत सिंह डल्लेवाल अब अस्पताल से वापस आ चुके हैं और हम उनके अतिशीघ्र पूर्ण रूप से स्वस्थ होने की कामना करते हैं।



साथ ही हम उनसे… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 5, 2025

Also Read | Nepal making a U-turn? Ex-Maoist guerrilla leads fight for return of monarchy, Hindu nation

A similar appeal was made by Union minister Bittu on Saturday.

“Your health is more important, and your life is precious for the people of Punjab as your leadership will always be needed for the struggle of farmers and farm labourers,” Bittu said.

He said all BJP ministers and senior leaders had inquired about Dallewal during the Lok Sabha session and extended their wishes for his well-being.