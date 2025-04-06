Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (Apr 6), took a jibe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying that despite the Centre allocating more funds to the state than the UPA government, some people continue to complain about it.

Advertisment

"The infrastructure of Tamil Nadu is a top priority for the government. In the past decade, the state's rail budget has increased more than sevenfold. Despite this significant growth, some people continue to complain without justification," PM Modi said in an address after he launched the New Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram.

He then drew comparisons between the present administration and the previous government, stating, "Before 2014, only Rs 900 crore were received every year for rail projects, and you all know who was heading the INDI Alliance at that time. This time Tamil Nadu's rail budget is more than Rs 6000 crore."

'DMK leaders talk about pride in local language but sign off letters in English': PM Modi

Advertisment

The Indian prime minister further slammed Stalin for signing off letters in English.

“These ministers from Tamil Nadu talk about pride in their language, but always write letters to me and sign off in English. Why don't they use the Tamil language? Where is their Tamil pride?”

“In Tamil Nadu, my poor brothers and sisters have received 12 lakh ‘pakka’ houses under the schemes supported by the central government. 12 crore families across India have finally got piped connections for water, out of which 1.1 crore families belong to Tamil Nadu. They have got tap water in their houses for the first time, benefiting my mothers and sisters in Tamil Nadu the most,” he added.

Advertisment

PM Modi on Sunday (Apr 6), inaugurated India's first vertical lift sea bridge in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.

He, along with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, flagged off the first train traversing the New Pambam Bridge.

(With inputs from agencies)