Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh opposes challenge to Gandhi family leadership

Senior Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has opposed the bid by some party leaders to challenge the Gandhi family leadership in the party, saying this is not the time to raise such an issue.

"The move by these Congress leaders to demand a rehaul of the party at this critical juncture would be detrimental to its interests, and the interests of the nation," he said.

"What the Congress needs is a leadership that is acceptable not just to a few but to the entire party, through its rank and file, and the nation at large," he said, adding that the Gandhis were the right fit for this role.

"Sonia Gandhi should continue to helm the Congress as long as she wants," he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi should thereafter take over as he is fully competent to lead the party.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi today said that she does not want to carry out the responsibilities of party chief anymore.

Reports citing top party sources claimed that Sonia responded to the letter written to her by over 100 party colleagues, seeking an overhaul of the Congress organization. In her response, she reportedly said they should "get together and elect a new party chief".

Sonia Gandhi was appointed for a one-year interim period in August last year. The decision on her exit from the party's topmost position would reportedly be finalised at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled tomorrow.

(With inputs from agencies)