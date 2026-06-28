/Pune murder case: Ketan's family demand capital punishment, grandfather breaks down - WATCH

The family of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly murdered by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, held A candlelight march was held on Saturday night in Pune demanding justice for businessman Ketan Agarwal who was allegedly killed by his fiance Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary. The march was attended by parents and grandfather of Ketan, who demanded capital punishment for the accused. His grandfather broke down several times while speaking to media and said that they were betrayed by those close to the family.

Ketan's grandfather Devichand Agarwal claimed that Siya was pressured by her family to marry Ketan.

"We have been betrayed by our own people, whom we had known for several years. We want the police to investigate everyone responsible for this wedding. These two accused, Siya and Chetan, should be awarded capital punishment," said Devichand. Ketan's family members led a march, organised at the Belmondo Society in Gahunje on the outskirts of Pune where Ketan lived.

Meanwhile, Siya Goyal's parents and brother were questioned by the Pune Rural Police for more than 10 hours as part of the investigation into the alleged murder.

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Recent developments in the case

Renowned senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam, who was 26/11 prosecutor, will represent the family of Ketan Agarwal. The development comes after Ketan's father met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Maharashtra CM described the incident as “extremely shocking.” "It compels us, as a society, to reflect on why children from educated and well-settled families develop such malicious and destructive thinking. This case should not be viewed merely as a crime but also from a social perspective. Society must consider what kind of environment and value system can prevent such cruel and revenge-driven thoughts from developing in young minds," Fadnavis said.

The alleged murder plot