'Proud of him': How Narayana Murthy responded to son-in-law Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM

Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of tech giant Infosys, congratulated his son-in-law Rishi Sunak after he was confirmed to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Murthy said that he was “proud” of what Sunak has achieved and expressed his confidence that he will “do his best” for the country.

“Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him, and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom,” Murthy told ANI on Monday.

Also read | Sunak urges Conservative Party to ‘unite or die’ ahead of becoming UK PM

Sunak got married to Murthy’s daughter Akshata after the couple met at Stanford University in the United States while pursuing their MBA. Akshata lived abroad for most of her life due to her studies and profession, and the couple got married at a traditional Indian wedding in Bengaluru.

The couple has two daughters - Krishna, 11, and Anoushka, 9.

Sunak and Akshata were stakeholders in Murthy’s company – Catamaran Ventures – but the incoming PM transferred his stakes to his wife in 2015. However, the controversies continue to haunt both due to the financial windfall as well as the allegations of profiting from Infosys’ operations in Russia.

Also read | Ukraine war: Russia to raise dirty bomb issue in UN Security Council

Sunak was the favourite in the UK leadership race with more than 140 supporters in the Conservative Party, but the elections never took place as Penny Mordaunt pulled out on Monday. As a result, Sunak was picked unanimously as the next PM of the United Kingdom after the resignation of Liz Truss.

Truss had a torrid tenure in office after her economic measures were criticised from all corners following a fall in the value of the pound against the United States dollar.