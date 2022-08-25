Protests in Hyderabad; BJP leader suspended after remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Hyderabad witnessed sporadic protests after BJP leader T Raja Singh's alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed in a video which was later pulled down.

Raja was arrested by police but released after a court order. BJP suspended Raja declaring he "expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters". The party also sent a show cause notice on expelling Raja from the party. Raja has been asked to reply to the showcause notice by September 2. In the showcase notice, the party has asked Raja why shouldn't be expelled for his remarks.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked police to file complaints against those who allegedly made school kids raise slogans against the suspended BJP leader over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

NCPCR in a letter to the police said the children were being used as political tools. "The commission deems it appropriate to take suo motu cognizance since there is a prima-facie violation of relevant provisions under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015," it said in the letter.

State home minister Mahmood Ali said the government will take tough action against those who create unrest as he urged people to exercise restraint. The state government has stepped up security after the row over T Raja's remarks as Mahmood Ali said he had received several complaints across the state against Raja.

