India on Wednesday (Jun 10) expressed deep concerns over the conflict in the Middle East at the United Nations Security Council Open Debate, urging all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, firmly opposed the attacks on merchant shipping, condemning the loss of lives of Indian nationals in attacks against Gulf nations and commercial vessels. This comes after a US strike on a tanker off the coast of Oman earlier in the day. Three Indian crew members remain missing following the incident.

Re-emphasising India’s position at the UN, Harish said, “We expressed our deep concern at the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region that, unfortunately, began in the holy month of Ramadan and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians. The intensification of the conflict and its spread to other nations have evoked great anxiety. The mounting destruction and deaths and cessation of normal life and economic activities have deeply impacted India, a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region.”

He added, “There are almost ten million Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being are of the utmost priority to us. Our trade and energy supply chains are dependent on stability in the region, and any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy.”

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Condemning the attacks that claimed the lives of Indian nationals, Harish said, “India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping as many of our nationals are prominent in its global workforce. Many Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of attacks against countries of the region and against merchant vessels and sea lanes of communication.”

“In this background, India strongly reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy, avoiding impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, avoiding military targeting of commercial shipping, avoiding targeting of civilian population and infrastructure, and seeking an early end to the conflict. India expressed its support to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of issues,” the ambassador added.

India summons US diplomat over strike on tanker

On Wednesday (Jun 10), US forces struck Palau-flagged M/T Settebello in the Gulf of Oman. Out of 24 Indian crew members onboard the vessel, 21 were rescued while 3 were killed. India strongly condemned the incident and summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks to register its protest, amid growing concern over escalating attacks on shipping in the volatile region.

“Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 3 Indians are reportedly missing,” the MEA said in an earlier statement. “Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation.”

The latest incident came a day after a US strike on another tanker, the Marivex, also carrying an all-Indian crew, which was safely evacuated.