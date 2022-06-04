Indian PM Narendra Modi to launch 'lifestyle for environment' movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement', a global initiative, on Sunday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the launch will initiate "LiFE global call for papers" inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities and research institutions to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment-conscious lifestyle.

Modi will also deliver the keynote address during the programme.

It said the programme will also witness participation of Bill Gates, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, climate economist Lord Nicholas Stern, Nudge theory author Cass Sunstein, World Resources Institute CEO and president Aniruddha Dasgupta, UNEP Global Head Inger Andersen, UNDP Global Head Achim Steiner and World Bank president David Malpass, among others.

The idea of LiFE was introduced by the prime minister during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow last year.

The idea promotes an environment-conscious lifestyle that focuses on "mindful and deliberate utilisation" instead of "mindless and destructive consumption", it noted.

