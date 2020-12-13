Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the victims of 2001 Parliament attack

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack on the Parliament building in 2001.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad also extended their tributes.

"Paid floral tributes to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives while protecting our Parliament in the 2001 terrorist attack. I bow to their exemplary courage and sacrifice," Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

“My humble tribute to personnel from police and Parliament who lost their lives on this day in 2001, in a bid to protect the House. Their loyalty and valour will continue to inspire us and further strengthen our resolve to fight against terrorism," Om Birla tweeted in Hindi.

”We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them," PM Modi also tweeted.



On December 13, 2001, terrorists belonging to Pakistani terror outfits - Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked the Indian Parliament, leading to the deaths of 14 people, including 5 terrorists. In addition, 18 people were injured.

Five terrorists with fake Indian Home Ministry and Parliament labels entered the premises. At that time, 100 major politicians including the Home Minister during that time - LK Advani were inside the building.