The aftermath

Many suspects were arrested, and in December 2002, four Jaish-e-Mohammed members were convicted for their roles in the terror attack. Afzal Guru, who had become the most known terrorist in the aftermath of the attack was sentenced to death. Due to be hanged on October 20, 2006, his execution was delayed for a long time. On February 9, 2013, he was hanged in Delhi.

(Photograph:AFP)