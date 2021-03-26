President Kovind under observation at Army hospital after chest discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind Photograph:( AFP )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, enquired about the President`s health
President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing check-up at the Army's Research and Referral hospital here after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said.
It said he is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation.
"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin.
"His condition is stable," it added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, enquired about the President`s health. "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji`s son. He enquired about the President`s health and prayed for his well-being," PMO tweeted.
