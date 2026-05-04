/Predicting everyone’s future but his own? Clip of Prashant Kishor's TVK-Vijay win prophecy goes viral: 'Keep this video' | Watch

Tamil Nadu elections results 2026: As actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) appears to be headed towards becoming the single largest party in Tamil Nadu, a statement by political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is making the rounds on the internet. The video that is going viral on X and other social media platforms shows Kishor making, what at the time was an unbelievable prediction: TVK could win the majority (118+ seats) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections if they contested alone (without any alliance). As of 2:27 pm, the Election Commission of India data shows the TVK leading in 108 seats.

The man 'who could rightly predict everybody's political future except his own'

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Keep this video and played when the result comes in Tamil Nadu," says Kishor in the video that has gone viral on social media. Many are appreciating the political strategy genius of Prashant Kishor and his audacious prediction ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election result day. Others, however, note that Kishor is the "man who could rightly predict everybody's political future except his own".

Notably, during the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Prashant Kishor and his Jan Suraaj Party failed to win any seats, despite a massive two-year state-wide march (Padyatra). At the time, Kishore's words "Arsh par ya Farsh par" (on the throne or on the floor) came back to haunt him, with analysts noting that his campaign ended on the "Farsh" (the floor).

Kishore's switch from DMK to TVK

Vijay, who made his political debut with the 2026 Assembly elections, roped in Kishore as his party's special political advisor. Kishore is credited with scripting electoral victories for several political parties, including the DMK, during the 2021 Tamil Nadu election. So, why did he switch sides, from DMK to TVK?

Kishore served as a key political advisor to M.K. Stalin, the leader of the DMK. He was instrumental in shaping Stalin's 2021 assembly elections strategy and his eventual victory. However, the relations between the two soured, turning into a political rivalry after Stalin's party made a series of disparaging comments about Biharis after becoming CM.