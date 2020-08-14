Pranab Mukherjee remains on ventilator support; health unchanged: Hospital

The former president Pranab Mukherjee remained on ventilator support with his health condition unchanged, doctors treating him said on Friday.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Monday, where he underwent an operation to remove a clot in the brain. He also revealed the same day that he tested positive for coronavirus.

"The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning (14 August 2020). He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," said the hospital, in a statement, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Earlier on Thursday, the former president's children urged people to stop spreading rumours related to his health, adding that he is "alive" and "haemodynamically" stable.

"My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable ! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

India is currently struggling to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has affected several high-profile people in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and three of his family members were also infected with the deadly virus, however, all have been treated successfully.

