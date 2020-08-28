Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, 84, continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, the Army hospital said today.

"He is haemodynamically stable and under intensive care being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction," the Army Research and Referral(R&R) hospital said.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in the Delhi Cantonment on August 10. Pranab Mukherjee was operated for removal of a clot in his brain earlier and has been in a coma ever since.

Pranab Mukherjee was the President of India from 2012 to 2017.

His daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee who is a Congress leader had earlier said that her father had fallen critically ill just a year after he received the 'Bharat Ratna' -- the country's highest civilian award.

