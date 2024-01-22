Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojana: PM Modi announces scheme to install rooftop solar systems in 10 million homes

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Jan 22) announced a scheme to install rooftop solar systems in 10 million homes nationwide.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses," Modi said on X.

"The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana' with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses," he added.

"This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector," he said and also posted pictures of him discussing the scheme with officials.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, which was unveiled with thousands gathered in Ayodhya celebrate the auspicious day.

A PMO statement noted that the meeting was held at Lok Kalyan Marg and the scheme was announced after he returned from the Indian city of Ayodhya where he attended the consecration ceremony.

He said that devotees across the world always draw energy from the light of "suryavanshi" Lord Ram.

The Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana's main objective is to provide electricity to low and middle-income individuals through solar rooftop installations. It also aims to offer additional income for surplus electricity generation.

More details about the new scheme will be announced soon, but a parallel can be drawn with the National Portal for Rooftop Solar, which was launched by PM Modi in 2022.

Watch: Here's how the world celebrated Ram's arrival in India's Ayodhya × What is Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV System?

A document published on the official website of the National Portal for Rooftop Solar mentioned that in grid-connected rooftop or small solar photovoltaic (SPV) system, the DC power generated from the solar panel is converted to AC power using a power conditioning unit/Inverter and is fed to the grid.

A one-kilowatt rooftop system generally requires 10 square metres of shadow-free area. However, actual area requirements may vary depending on the efficiency of solar modules, and their placement etc.