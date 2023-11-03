Powerful earthquake jolts parts of North India as Nepal hit by 6.4 magnitude temblor

A powerful earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal on Friday night (Nov 3), tremors of which were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some other parts of north India, the National Centre for Seismology said.

As per the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km.

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) felt strong tremors and rushed out of their homes.

This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal.