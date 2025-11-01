/Post Operation Sindoor, Pakistan grants visas to over 2,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak birth anniversary

Pakistan has issued visas for over 2,100 Indian Sikh pilgrims for the upcoming birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. This is the first major cross-border travel in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Indian anti-terror Operation Sindoor in May.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, as per reports, has confirmed the visas, saying the pilgrims will take part in Gurpurb festivities scheduled from November 4 to 13. Tens of thousands of worshippers are expected to gather in Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak’s birthplace, located about 85 kilometres west of the India-Pakistan border.

The pilgrimage falls under the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, which allows devotees from both sides to travel for key religious events despite political tensions. The visiting jatha, coordinated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and India’s Ministry of External Affairs, will visit several revered gurdwaras, including Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal.

According to Arab News, Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, while extending his best wishes to the visiting pilgrims, called the journey a "fulfilling and spiritually rewarding" journey. He said Pakistan remained committed to facilitating such visits as part of the nation's "abiding commitment to promoting inter-religious and inter-cultural harmony and understanding".

The SGPC said it has been coordinating with Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to ensure smooth arrangements for lodging, transport, and security. "This annual pilgrimage reinforces the deep spiritual ties that bind Sikhs across borders and reflects enduring respect for the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said.