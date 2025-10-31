BREAKING | India, US sign new 10-year Defence Framework to boost military cooperation
India and the United States on Friday (Oct 31) signed a new 10-year Defence Framework Agreement aimed at deepening military cooperation, joint production, and technology sharing between the two nations. The agreement was signed during a meeting between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. “I just met with @rajnathsingh to sign a 10-year U.S.-India Defense Framework,” Hegseth wrote on X. “This advances our defense partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. We're enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defense ties have never been stronger."
Meeting the US Secretary of War Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur, Indian Minister Rajnath Singh noted that with the vital 10-year Defence Framework Agreement, a “new chapter” of India-US defence ties has begun. He told Hegseth, "We have held telephonic conversations thrice. I am delighted to be meeting you in person on the sidelines of ADMM (ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting - Plus: ADMM-Plus). On this occasion, I feel a new chapter will begin today with the signing of the Defence Framework...I am confident that under your leadership, India-US relations will further strengthen..."