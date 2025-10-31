BREAKING | India, US sign new 10-year Defence Framework to boost military cooperation

India and the United States on Friday (Oct 31) signed a new 10-year Defence Framework Agreement aimed at deepening military cooperation, joint production, and technology sharing between the two nations. The agreement was signed during a meeting between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. “I just met with @rajnathsingh to sign a 10-year U.S.-India Defense Framework,” Hegseth wrote on X. “This advances our defense partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. We're enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defense ties have never been stronger."

‘New chapter’ of India-US defence ties

Meeting the US Secretary of War Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur, Indian Minister Rajnath Singh noted that with the vital 10-year Defence Framework Agreement, a “new chapter” of India-US defence ties has begun. He told Hegseth, "We have held telephonic conversations thrice. I am delighted to be meeting you in person on the sidelines of ADMM (ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting - Plus: ADMM-Plus). On this occasion, I feel a new chapter will begin today with the signing of the Defence Framework...I am confident that under your leadership, India-US relations will further strengthen..."