/Refugees no longer welcome in US? Trump slashes intake, reserves most slots for white South Africans

Published: Oct 31, 2025, 08:30 IST | Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 08:30 IST
US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The Trump administration has slashed the US refugee cap to 7,500 for 2026, the lowest ever, while giving priority to white South Africans. Rights groups slammed the move as racially driven, warning it betrays decades of US humanitarian policy. 

The Donald Trump administration on Thursday (Oct 30) announced a plan to drastically reduce the number of refugees who enter the United States annually. Under the new policy, the United States next year (in 2026) will accept just 7,500 refugees — the lowest in modern history — while giving priority to white South Africans. A White House memo released Thursday said the new policy would favour Afrikaners from South Africa and "other victims of illegal or unjust discrimination in their respective homelands." The move marks a sharp break from the Biden-era refugee policy, which admitted over 100,000 people annually.

Rights groups call it a ‘racially driven betrayal’ of America’s refugee ideals

The document states that "admissions numbers shall primarily be allocated among Afrikaners from South Africa." However, the South African government has repeatedly denied that white citizens face persecution, calling such claims politically motivated.

Trump has long taken a hardline stance on immigration, pushing mass deportations and suspending the US Refugee Admissions Program early in his first term. Still, he has carved out exceptions for white South Africans, describing their situation as a terrible case of "genocide," a claim widely dismissed by experts and South African authorities.

A group of around 50 Afrikaners — descendants of the country’s early European settlers — was resettled in the US earlier this year under a special humanitarian program. Critics say the administration’s move undermines decades of US leadership on refugee protection. Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council called the new policy "a downfall for a crown jewel of America's international humanitarian programs."

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, head of Global Refuge, warned that narrowing the program to benefit one group "undermines the program's purpose as well as its credibility." She pointed out that "For more than four decades, the US refugee program has been a lifeline for families fleeing war, persecution, and repression," and that crises in Afghanistan, Venezuela, and Sudan continue to displace millions.

According to AFP, White South Africans make up only about 7 per cent of South Africa’s population but remain far wealthier on average than the Black majority and still own most of the country’s farmland.

Temporary Protected Status in danger?

The Trump administration has also begun phasing out Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for citizens of Afghanistan, Haiti, and Venezuela — programs meant to shield those fleeing war or disasters from deportation.

