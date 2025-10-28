/India signs deal with Russia to build passenger jets

In a move that could reshape India's role in global aviation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the state-owned aerospace giant, signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday with Russia's United Aircraft Corporation to produce a Russian-designed passenger jet for domestic use. This MoU marks India's first foray into full-scale civilian aircraft manufacturing in decades.

The agreement, inked in Moscow, grants Hindustan Aeronautics the rights to assemble the Sukhoi Superjet 100, or SJ-100, a twin-engine regional jet suited for short-haul routes. The move is seen as a pivotal step toward self-reliance in civil aviation, potentially injecting competition into a market long monopolized by American and European manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus. The SJ-100, which has already seen more than 200 units produced and operated by over a dozen airlines worldwide, is poised to bolster India's UDAN regional connectivity scheme, which subsidises flights to underserved areas.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A statement by HAL said, "the manufacturing of the SJ-100 aircraft marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Indian aviation industry. It’s a step towards fulfilling the dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the civil aviation sector. Manufacturing will also strengthen the private sector and create direct and indirect jobs in the aviation industry"