Portion of Burdwan railway station collapses, several injured

A portion of Burdwan railway station collapsed on Saturday evening leaving several injured.

Around 8:15pm, when beautification works were on, a portion of the main entrance collapsed injuring several people.

Immediately, two fire tenders, disaster management group (DMG), GRP and RPF personnel were rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

According to CPRO, Eastern Railway, Nikhil Chakraborty, “It is an unfortunate incident. Our priority is to carry out rescue operations and to see that there are no persons trapped inside. We have rushed doctors and ambulances to the spot.”

Chakraborty added that the collapse occurred amidst some beautification works were on.

Several persons injured were rushed to the Burdwan Medical College.

Sources said nobody was trapped inside.

Locals claimed that minutes after the collapse parts of the ceiling of the main building of the railway station continued to fall posing a major risk.

Meanwhile, police personnel have evacuated the area of the collapse preventing passengers to go close to the debris and collapse site.

On the other hand, train operations on platform 1 of the railway station was partially affected.

Rescue operations were on till last reports came in.