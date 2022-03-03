Polling underway for sixth phase in India’s Uttar Pradesh state

The sixth phase of the Assembly elections is being held in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Till 11 am, about 22 per cent voting was witnessed. The polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm.

In this phase, around 21.5 million people are eligible to vote.

In it, 676 candidates are contesting from 57 seats, which are spread across 10 districts.

The prominent names contesting elections include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban and state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj.

Till now, the voting for 292 of the 403 Assembly seats has been done. On March 7, the final phase of the elections for the remaining 54 seats will be held.

On Thursday, polling is being held in districts, such as Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Ambedkarnagar, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Balrampur, Deoria and Ballia.

As per the Election Commission of India's Turnout app, only 21.79 per cent polling was done till 11 am.

In Ambedkarnagar, 23.15 per cent voting has been done, Ballia had 21.85 per cent, Gorakhpur 21.7 per cent, Kushinagar 23.23 per cent, Basti 23.31 per cent, Deoria 19.64 per cent, Balrampur 18.81 per cent, Mahrajganj 21.22 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 20.74 per cent and Siddharth Nagar 23.48 per cent.

