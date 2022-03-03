107 eye operations in 16 hours: Indian Doctor sets new record

Dr SP Singh, the Director of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and the Principal of the MLN Medical College (MLNMC) in Prayagraj, has set a new record by performing 107 phacoemulsification procedures with free intraocular lens (IOL) implants in a 16-and-a-half-hour period.

“The surgeries were performed between 6 a.m and 10.30 p.m. continuously for 16-and-a-half hours on February 25. All the patients are doing fine now after a week of observation,” he said.

“I am happy at having performed so many surgeries at one go and hope that this would inspire more younger surgeons to work for excellence and public welfare.”

The doctor has written to the Limca Book of Records, informing them of the accomplishment and providing the necessary documentation.

Previously, in October 2011, then-Brigadier (Dr) J.K.S Parihar of the Army Hospital Research and Referral in New Delhi performed 34 phacoemulsification procedures in eastern Ladakh, earning him a position in the Limca Book of Records.

On March 5, 2001, Singh achieved a world record by conducting 81 procedures in 11 hours, which was recorded in the Limca Book of Records.

(With inputs from agencies)