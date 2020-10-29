Politics heats up in J&K as political parties vow to fight against new land law

The regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have united in what they call a fight against the new land law, implemented by the central government, which allows any citizen of India to buy land in the newly carved union territory.

In Srinagar, the People's Democratic Party which had forged an alliance with the Bharati Janta Party before it collapsed in June 2018, attempted to take out a protest rally.

Omar Abdullah chose to talk of unity among all the political parties for protecting the identity and land of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the time wasn't right to talk about elections, seats, and government. "People wouldn’t forgive us if we look at the secretariat and chair. Our fight is to save ourselves," Omar said.

Omar, who was foreign and commerce minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet in 2000, recalled Vajpayee's Kashmir doctrine where he coined the slogan 'Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat & Jamhuriyat'.

Hurriyat conference led by Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has called for a one-day shutdown on Saturday against the land law amendment which they termed as an anti-J&K move.

On Tuesday, the Centre notified new rules that now allow any Indian citizen to buy land in J&K. It wasn’t allowed before the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution which granted special status to the erstwhile state.