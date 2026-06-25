/Polish donor saves Kashmiri child in SKIMS' first-ever unrelated stem cell transplant

In a remarkable story of global solidarity and medical excellence, a volunteer stem cell donor from Poland has helped save the life of a three-year-old Kashmiri child suffering from a rare and life-threatening immune disorder, marking a historic first for the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

The child, diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), underwent Jammu and Kashmir's first-ever Matched Unrelated Donor (MUD) Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation at SKIMS. The life-saving stem cells were donated by a fully matched volunteer from Poland, identified through DKMS, one of the world's largest stem cell donor registries.

The successful transplant highlights how a stranger living thousands of kilometres away became the only hope for a young patient who had no suitable donor within the family.

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Medical experts at SKIMS said finding a compatible unrelated donor is often one of the biggest challenges in stem cell transplantation. After an extensive international search, a perfect match was located in Poland, paving the way for the highly specialized procedure.

The transplant team coordinated a complex process involving donor identification, stem cell collection, international transportation and intensive clinical care. Despite the logistical and medical challenges, the procedure was successfully completed, giving the child a chance at a healthy future.

Adding to the humanitarian aspect of the story, DKMS waived the donor procurement charges, significantly reducing treatment costs for the family and ensuring access to the potentially curative therapy.

Addressing a press conference, Director SKIMS and EOSG Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie described the achievement as a milestone for healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir. He praised the transplant team and highlighted the importance of stem cell donor registries in saving lives.

"Many patients suffering from severe blood and immune disorders depend on stem cell transplantation for survival. This case demonstrates how one volunteer donor's decision to register can transform the life of a patient anywhere in the world," he said.