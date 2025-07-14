/Police say Radhika Yadav's murder is 'open and shut' case. Is it really?

Rejecting all the videos and statements by her friends, the Gurugram police have said that Radhika Yadav's murder case is an "open and shut" case. They said a change sheet was being filed based on strong forensic and testimonial evidence. This came after Radhika's childhood friend, Himaanshika Singh Rajput, took to the social media platform Instagram and said Radhika's murder was premeditated and triggered by social pressure on her father.

“She was not okay for the past 10 days. Her father had planned the murder three days before it happened,” she said in a video.

“Her parents were orthodox. She suffered for long, was feeling suffocated. She had to always clarify what she was doing and whom she was talking to. Even when she would be talking or video-calling me. She was a great coach,” read the caption shared along with the video.

“She was a very kind person, very sweet, innocent. She liked clicking photos and making videos. Even the music video that is making the rounds is a normal one, and her father had himself dropped her for the shoot,” Himaanshika said.

Radhika's freind said the deceased had given up to her father's demand. She said Radhika's father's freinds provoked him with comments about her clothing, makeup and growing online popularity.

Radhika Yadav’s Instagram account was private, with only 69 followers, suggesting she was not a social media influencer by conventional standards.

Deepak Yadav, was arrested on Thursday from his residence, has confessed to having killed his daughter. He told police that their household was well-to-do and Radhika did not need to manage the academy. But she did not pay heed to him and continued to do what she loved. Angered at this, he killed her in their residence.